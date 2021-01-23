Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Capitol rioter charged with threatening to assassinate congresswoman

Josh Marcus
Supporters of Donald Trump gather at the west entrance of the Capitol during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside of the Capitol building in Washington DC on 6 January 2021

The Justice Department has charged a Texas man who allegedly participated in the 6 January mob at the US Capitol with threatening to assassinate congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a US Capitol Police officer.

