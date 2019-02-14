Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Cringeworthy Reaction to Amazon’s HQ2 Pullout Proves How out of Touch She Really Is

U.S. House Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other New York politicians just chased off 25,000 Amazon jobs that could have created salaries of at least $115,000 jobs each. Unfazed and stunningly arrogant, these politicians are taking a victory lap following their dubious success.

AOC’s Cringeworthy Response To Amazon Decision

CCN reported earlier today that Amazon had scrapped the spacious campus it had planned to build in Long Island City, Queens, which would have created roughly 25,000 well-paying jobs. The residual job creation was estimated to be an additional 67,000 jobs.

The cheers that followed Amazon’s decision to pull out of New York are misguided and troublesome. Too many politicians seem tone-deaf to traditional ideals, like job creation, in their relentless effort to denigrate anything related to big money.

