Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Greta Thunberg want everyone to fly less to fight climate change. Germany and Sweden are already embracing the 'flight shame' movement

Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old environmental activist-phenom, has helped lead an anti-air travel movement in her native Sweden.

Thunberg and her allies point out that cutting down on flying is one of the best ways for individuals to reduce their carbon footprint.

Germany's Green Party, which has surged in popularity recently, wants to make domestic flights "obsolete as far as possible" by 2035 through new taxes and investments in high-speed rail.

Many young Europeans are following Thunberg's lead and adjusting their lifestyles to shrink their carbon footprints. Some told Insider they don't fly. But they're also pushing for structural change.

"I'm more of an anti-capitalist climate fighter," Shinkai Hassan, 17, told Insider at a climate strike in Berlin. "I don't think it's the common people's fault as much as the companies'."

While the "flight shame" movement is spreading across Europe, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's attempts to discourage flying and promote investments in high-speed rail haven't yet caught on.

Experts say the US is poorly positioned to replace air travel with rail alternatives, both as a result of geography and decades of public policy.

BERLIN, Germany — Sixteen-year-old environmental activist Greta Thunberg is currently en route to the US from Europe in a 60-foot, carbon-neutral racing yacht scheduled to complete its zero-emission journey in New York in a few days.

The young activist-phenom is helping inspire international action against climate change, and she's also a powerful ambassador for a growing anti-air travel movement in Europe, dubbed "Flygskam," or "flight shame," in her native Sweden.

Thunberg and her anti-air travel allies point out that cutting down on flying is one of the best ways for individuals to reduce their carbon footprint.

One round-trip flight from New York to San Francisco emits one-fifth of the greenhouse gases per passenger that the average American's car produces in a year.

The boycott and awareness-raising campaign appears to have already made a dent in the Swedish airline industry. The country's air traffic dropped 3.8% in the first half of 2019, even as air travel rose 4.4% across Europe in the first quarter of 2019. Experts attribute the dip in part to environmental activism, also known as the "Greta effect."

And the phenomenon is spreading across Europe.

'Flight shame' and 'train bragging'

The German Green Party, the country's second-most popular political party, wants to make domestic flights "obsolete as far as possible" by 2035. They've proposed major investments in the country's rail system and taxes on kerosene for domestic flights.

And the shame is real: bout 200,000 fewer Germans flew domestically between 2017 and 2018. And Green Party politician Katharina Schulze provoked a scandal earlier this year when she posted an Instagram photo taken from her vacation in California, where she ate ice cream with a plastic spoon.

The flipside of the "flight shame" movement is "tagskryt," or "train bragging" — what Swedes refer to their boasts about taking trains instead of planes.

Thunberg famously journeyed 65-hours by rail to and from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland and Stockholm last January.

"I think it is insane that people are gathered here to talk about the climate and they arrive here in private jet," she said.

Swedish rail travel has risen by one-third this summer as compared to summer 2018. And airlines have begun to take note. The Dutch airline KLM launched a "Fly Responsibly" campaign urging customers to fly less frequently and promoting the company's efforts at sustainability.

Lufthansa spokesman Tal Muscal told Insider the company has "decided to reduce the environmental impact of its business activities to the unavoidable minimum," and is introducing more environmentally-friendly aircraft, even as the airline called the "flight shame" impact minimal.

