Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Trump for dismissing her: 'The real reason he’s hiding his taxes'

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has fired back at Donald Trump after he dismissively asked: “Who cares?” when a journalist him about her.

The president made the throwaway remark in front of reporters on the White House lawn, prompting Ms Cortez to tweet: “I bartended for *years* in New York City. I understand guys like this like the back of my hand. We got under his skin.”

The youngest-ever Congresswoman then suggested the real reason the president is hiding his taxes from the public is because he doesn't actually make the amount he suggests.

“I’d say we’d be taxing 70 per cent of Trump’s income, but he probably hasn’t made more than $10m in years - and that’s the real reason he’s hiding his taxes,” she wrote with a winking emoji.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s response has since been liked more than 12,000 times and received hundreds of comments from people agreeing with her.

“You are so right,” one person commented. Another said: “Exactly, I don’t believe he’s as rich as he boasts.”

Others have praised the Congresswoman for standing up to the president.

“Girl, you are my hero,” one person said.

In October 2018, Forbes reported that the president’s net worth is $3.1bn - down from $4.5bn in 2015.