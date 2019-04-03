Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Invites Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk to Help Her Decorate Her Office

Bobby Berk’s clientele list just got a whole lot more political. Queer Eye’s resident decor expert lit up Twitter late Monday night when he sent a playful message to Washington, D.C., darling Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, offering up his decorating services. “Hey @AOC! I’m in DC all week girl! Put me to work!” he wrote. “Have time… will work for democracy!”

Several hours later, Ocasio-Cortez responded in the affirmative, inviting Berk over to her D.C. office. “Swing by our office!” she tweeted. “We’ve barely had time to hang anything up, three of my staffers are expecting babies, and we’ve got a bach pad/warehouse type situation out here. SOS!” The congresswoman added that the only redeeming factor of the office thus far is a “rainbow of positive post-its on our wall.” (In February, Ocasio-Cortez shared a photo of the Post-Its covering the walls just outside of her office, with the caption “RIP our post-it wall. We were told it had to be taken down… So we moved it inside instead.”)

Berk has plans to make big changes to the space. "I see her office as looking like Olivia Pope’s place: something chic and modern but also highly functional. I know she works long hours, so I’d want it to be a place that she loves coming to and feels comfortable in,” he tells Architectural Digest. “I love that so many people leave her Post-It notes, so I’d like to create a dedicated space for all of her well-wishers to share their thoughts and messages. To me, AOC is our white-hat wearer. I’d really want to design a space she not only adores but feels productive in and that can support all of the great work she is doing for our country.”

According to Roll Call, when new lawmakers move into an office in Washington, D.C., the Chief Administrative Officer and the Architect of the Capitol provide them with the bare essentials. They are, however, entitled to small changes to spruce up or personalize their office, including a new paint job—though the color offerings leave much to be desired: beige, eggshell, light blue, light gray, or light yellow. Last month, Ocasio-Cortez shared a snapshot from within her office back in Queens, New York, showing off the newly installed whiteboard that dominates the majority of the light pink–hued wall.

“Little ones in the family visited me at work today & broke in the new whiteboard wall,” she captioned the photo. Two large images of the people of her district are tacked up alongside the board. Hopefully, Berk's sharp eye will help bring some similarly colorful, functional, and chic aesthetics to Ocasio-Cortez's D.C. office.