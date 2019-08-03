Andrew Kerr

Politics,

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Lost 2 Key Staff Members

New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff, Saikat Chakrabarti, has departed from her D.C. office to work with an outside group focused on pushing the Green New Deal, her office announced Friday.

Also departing from Ocasio-Cortez’s D.C. office is her communications director Corbin Trent, who will head communications for her 2020 re-election campaign.

“Saikat has decided to leave the office of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to work with New Consensus to further develop plans for a Green New Deal,” Trent told The Intercept. “We are extraordinarily grateful for his service to advance a bold agenda and improve the lives of the people in NY-14. From his co-founding of Justice Democrats to his work on the Ocasio-Cortez campaign and in the official office, Saikat’s goal has always been to do whatever he can to help the larger progressive movement, and we look forward to continuing working with him to do just that.”

Chakrabarti told a Washington Post reporter in July the Green New Deal “wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.”

“We really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing,” he said.

Chakrabarti played a significant role in Ocasio-Cortez’s rise to national prominence. He co-founded Brand New Congress and Justice Democrats, the two outside political action committees (PACs) credited with recruiting the New York Democrat to run for office and spearheading her successful primary campaign against former New York Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley.

