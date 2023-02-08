Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lays Into Republicans
During a hearing on Capitol Hill, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) laid into Republicans for wanting to look into Twitter’s role regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop.
"So much for bias against the right-wing on Twitter," Ocasio-Cortez said during a Republican-led hearing about alleged Twitter censorship.
The Republican-controlled Oversight committee is holding a hearing Wednesday on Twitter’s decision to block the sharing of a New York Post story about a laptop connected to Hunter Biden in the weeks before the 2020 election.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to President Biden's State of the Union address and discusses how right-wing Republicans are being "embraced and uplifted as the center of the Republican Party."
The group of constituents from Santos' district in New York was also seen outside the Capitol holding up signs demanding his removal from office.
"These are just web addresses. I don't know what's in these tweets!" one Republican congressman protested.
Now THIS is aging like fine wine.
On Feb. 8, the lights in a Capitol meeting room went dark while the Oversight committee was questioning former Twitter employees about censorship.
Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in response to reports that former first lady Melania Trump entered the Situation Room during a 2019 raid against ISIS that “this is not normal.” “No, this is not normal. I think it’s important to restate that as much as possible around Trump,” she said on MSNBC’s…
California Democrats repealed a law that had banned loitering with the intent to engage in prostitution, a move some state Republicans say encourages human trafficking.
The progressive response to President Biden's State of the Union address Tuesday blasted "corporate Democrats" for blocking the Build Back Better package last year.
During his State of the Union address, President Joe Biden shouted out Brandon Tsay, the man who disarmed the gunman who killed 11 people in Monterey Park. Biden also called for a ban on assault weapons "now."
Ignore for a moment Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress that Twitter compared to Big Bird and focus in on President Biden's message of bipartisanship.
