Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Lays Into Republicans
During a hearing on Capitol Hill, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) laid into Republicans for wanting to look into Twitter’s role regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop.
During a hearing on Capitol Hill, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) laid into Republicans for wanting to look into Twitter’s role regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop.
"So much for bias against right-wing on Twitter," Ocasio-Cortez said when told of Twitter's actions at the time.
Family, friends and fellow officers gathered Thursday to remember one of New York's finest. NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz was laid to rest during a funeral service at the Makki Mosque in Brooklyn.
A Georgia county is giving $250,000 to a reparations task force which will study the possibility of reparations in the state's biggest county.
The era of fun flying is over, and the failure of both federal agencies and big corporations to invest in fast and effective technology is only making things worse.
Republicans hold a slim majority in the House of Representatives after underperforming in the 2022 midterm elections.
The reversal of Roe vs. Wade pushed abortion to the forefront of politics in 2022, to the detriment of Republicans. Many in the GOP want to "go on offense" in 2024.
The hearing into Twitter’s brief suppression of a story about Hunter Biden’s laptop came the morning after Joe Biden's State of the Union address.
The timing couldn’t be more perfect. On Friday, Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt hosted a summit of more than 200 prominent business figures as part of efforts to drum up fresh investment into Britain. And what better backdrop than one of the biggest snubs this Government has ever suffered? AstraZeneca’s usually restrained boss Sir Pascal Soriot confirmed that the pharma giant had chosen to build a new state-of-the-art factory in Dublin rather than the north-west of England because of the Treasury’s
Outside his packed resume of movie and television credits, Ben Affleck has become famous in meme form with his hands full of Dunkin' iced coffee, doughnuts and more. In recent days, the Quincy, Massachusetts-based coffee chain, beloved by the Boston-raised actor, has been hinting at an upcoming debut Super Bowl ad -- and the latest hint includes a voiceover with a familiar Boston accent. "Instead of wondering what could have been we started wondering what could have Ben," Dunkin wrote in the caption.
STORY: Republicans on Wednesday grilled former Twitter executives at a day-long hearing in the House, and accused them of unfairly suppressing a New York Post article about a laptop said to belong to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter.At issue was Twitter’s decision to temporarily block tweets about the article on the laptop, just two weeks before the 2020 election.The executives admitted on Wednesday that decision was a mistake.Republican congressman James Comer is the Chairman of the House Oversight Committee."America witnessed a coordinated campaign by social media companies, mainstream news and the intelligence community to suppress and de-legitimize the existence of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents."Former Twitter head of truth and safety Yael Roth said the company had to make a quick decision about whether to let users share the laptop story which they mistakenly believed contained hacked material.“In 2020, Twitter noticed activity related to the laptop that at first glance bore a lot of similarities to the 2016 Russian hacking leak operation targeting the DNC. And we had to decide what to do. And in that moment, with limited information, Twitter made a mistake.”The company reversed the decision within 24 hours.Democratic Representative Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez called the hearing a waste of time."It's just an abuse of public resources and abuse of public time. We could be talking about healthcare. We could be talking about bringing down the cost of prescription drugs. We could be talking about abortion rights, civil rights, voting rights. But instead, we're talking about Hunter Biden's half fake laptop story. I mean, this is an embarrassment."While Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene used the occasion to scold the former Twitter executives for banning her from Twitter for several years and suppressing content on the platform."You abused the power of a large corporation, Big Tech to censor Americans. And you want to know something? Guess what? I'm so glad that you're censored down. I'm so glad you've lost your jobs. Thank God, Elon Musk bought Twitter."Representative Jamie Raskin, the panel's top Democrat, urged members to keep in mind that Twitter is a private company with the power to choose its own content.
Stocks that offer a mix of dividends and share buybacks may fare well as the outlook for corporate profits dims. How to invest for total yield.
The former president “is a metastasizing cancer who if he is not stopped is going to destroy the party,” warned Eric Levine.
Call it "the mystery of the black backpack." Prosecutors say Terrell Thompson, the man accused of killing Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving, ran away from two different crash scenes carrying a backpack.
Follow the latest developments in Trumpworld
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) responded on Wednesday to former President Trump’s latest social media posts attacking him, saying that he spends his time “delivering results” instead of criticizing fellow Republicans. “I spend my time delivering results for the people of Florida and fighting against Joe Biden,” DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday. “That’s…
In the wake of record illegal border crossings, the Biden administration is working on a bill to overhaul the country's asylum adjudication system.
Embattled Republican Congressman George Santos is facing a new measure for his removal from the House.
Russia is unlikely to make a "quality leap" in its ability to wage a full-scale war against Ukraine, though President Vladimir Putin is unlikely to relent despite the setbacks on the frontline in the first year of the invasion, says the annual report of Estonia’s Foreign Intelligence Service, Bloomberg reported on Feb. 8.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese state media on Thursday cautioned against risks in chasing local ChatGPT-concept stocks, while domestic artificial intelligence (AI) companies urged investors to be rational after their soaring share prices caught regulators' attention. ChatGPT, a chatbot developed by U.S. firm OpenAI and backed by Microsoft Corp, gives strikingly human-like responses to user queries. Frenzy around the technology launched at November-end has seen shares of Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science Technology Ltd soar 217% this year.
Updated A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ruled the state’s school funding formula unconstitutional, noting it leaves poor districts unable to afford the teachers, counselors, curriculum and building repairs necessary to meet students’ needs — and keep them safe. After an eight-year legal battle, Judge Renée Cohn Jubelirer’s decision came down resoundingly on the side of […]