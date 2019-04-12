Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mentioned 3,181 times on Fox in six weeks: ‘We have an AOC segment every single day’

Fox Media channels have mentioned freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez every day for about six weeks, as reported by media watchdog group Media Matters.

Fox, headed by Rupert Murdoch, is best known for providing right-leaning news and political talk shows, like Justice Jeanine and Hannity. The New York representative was mentioned at least 3,181 times on the network between February 25 and April 7.

President Trump is known to frequently watch Fox during his ‘executive time’.

Ocasio-Cortez, a self-proclaimed democratic socialist, took to Twitter to respond. “Fox News brought me up 3,000+ times in *6 weeks.* That’s how hard they’re fighting against dignified healthcare, wages, & justice for all; and turning their firepower on the youngest Congresswoman in history to do it. Too bad for them, cause we don’t flinch. #ForThePeople.”

Ocasio-Cortez is referring to her championship of what Fox sees as radical liberal causes, like the fight for a liveable minimum wage, Medicare for all, and free college.

Media Matters says that “Hosts and guests smear and misrepresent Ocasio-Cortez’s agenda, caricaturing it while painting it as dangerous, far-left socialism”.

The watchdog notes how Fox has repeatedly invalidated Ocasio-Cortez due to her age, calling her a little girl, yet claim she’s taken over the democratic party.

Fox has also claimed she’s pushing her “Latin American values” on the United States, despite the fact that Ocasio-Cortez is Puerto Rican and from the Bronx. Puerto Rico is an American territory.

Media Matters notes that host Stuart Varney acknowledged, "We have an AOC segment every single day, almost every single hour. She's good for our ratings"