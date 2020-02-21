Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has a Plan to Transform the Democratic Party

Today Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will endorse a slate of Democratic primary challengers in an attempt to wrestle more political control out of the hands of the party establishment in an attempt to move the party membership left. The thirty-year-old democratic socialist has been a national figure since June 2018 when she successfully defeated Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley in his own primary.

“Big announcement coming tomorrow,” the Bronx congresswoman teased on twitter yesterday to the internet’s speculation.

Using the money she’s fundraised through her star power, and that would be wasted using in her own safe district, Ocasio-Cortez created a political action committee called Courage to Change to distribute money and momentum to progressive candidates across the country.

“One of our primary goals is to reward political courage in Congress and also to help elect a progressive majority in the House of Representatives,” the congresswoman told The New York Times. “There’s kind of a dual nature to this: One is opening the door to newcomers, and the other is to reward members of Congress that are exhibiting very large amounts of political courage.”

