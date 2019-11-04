Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reminds workers to check paystubs following Daylight Saving Time

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has issued a reminder to shift workers to check that their paychecks reflect the extra hour they worked as a result of Daylight Saving Time.

On Sunday, most Americans set their clocks back an hour to reflect the end of Daylight Saving Time, which for those who work overnight shifts, meant an additional hour of work.

Following the return to standard time, the congresswoman tweeted: “Quick Daylight Saving tip: if you worked a late shift last night when the clocks rolled back and had to work an extra hour, make sure you check your paystub this week and get paid for it!

“Computers sometimes miss it. Make sure you get paid - don’t let your labour get stolen!”

In response to the recent congresswoman’s tweet, which was liked more than 176,000 times, people thanked her for the reminder.

“What happens when we let former bartenders become congresswomen?” one person wrote. “They lead with passion and purpose while giving totally relatable and beneficial advice from personal experience.”

This is not the first time Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender, has advocated on behalf of hourly workers.

In May, the New York congresswoman returned to bartending in an effort to draw attention to the minimum wage in the US, which she believes needs to be increased.

At the time, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said: “The federal tipped minimum wage is $2.13 an hour. That is unacceptable.

“Any job that pays $2.13 an hour is not a job. It’s indentured servitude. All labour, all labour, has dignity and the way that we give labour dignity is by paying people the respect and the value that they are worth at minimum. We have to make one fair wage and we have to raise the national minimum wage to $15 an hour, nothing less.”

Daylight Saving Time will go into place again on Sunday, 8 March 2020.