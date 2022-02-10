Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'gazpacho police' gaffe: 'She clearly banned all books from her house'

Reps. Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Drew Angerer/Getty Images and Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "clearly banned all books from her house years ago."

The comment was in response to Greene mistakenly saying "gazpacho police," instead of "Gestapo."

Gazpacho is a beloved Spanish cold soup, and the Gestapo were the horrific Nazi secret police.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said her Republican colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene "clearly banned all books from her house years ago" after Greene mistakenly said "gazpacho police" instead of "Gestapo" on Wednesday while criticizing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the US House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

"Not only do we have the DC jail, which is the DC Gulag, but now we have Nancy Pelosi's gazpacho police spying on members of Congress," Greene said on the far-right channel OAN's show "Real America with Dan Ball." "Spying on the legislative work that we do, spying on our staff, and spying on American citizens that want to come talk to their representatives."

—The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) February 9, 2022

Greene surely meant to say "Gestapo," the name of the Nazis' secret police in the 1930s and 1940s. Gazpacho is a Spanish cold soup, popular across the world.

Responding to a request for comment about the gaffe, a representative for Greene told Insider, "No soup for those who illegally spy on Members of Congress, but they will be thrown in the goulash."

During the show segment, Greene was criticizing subpoenas handed out to affiliates of former President Donald Trump by the House January 6 committee. She also lamented the treatment of people jailed in Washington, DC, on charges related to the attack.

There is no evidence the Capitol Police are spying on lawmakers, their staff members, or private citizens.

Story continues

It wasn't the first time Greene had compared Democratic leadership or the Biden administration to the Nazi regime. In June, Greene eventually apologized after repeatedly comparing COVID-19 measures like vaccine and mask mandates to the Holocaust.

Greene was panned online over her latest comment, with Ocasio-Cortez poking fun at efforts by GOP legislators and some school boards to ban books in schools.

"At least she leads by example. She clearly banned all books from her house years ago," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in response to the gaffe.

"For real though when you see how the GOP openly embrace and leverage fascist members of their party vs how much some Dems run away and frame their own base mobilizers as 'just as extreme' it's not hard to see how that asymmetry/false equivalence has contributed to where we are," she continued in an additional tweet.

More than 760 people have been arrested and charged with crimes related to the attack on the Capitol.

Ocasio-Cortez's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider