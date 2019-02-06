Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responds to tweet: Why should I be 'spirited and warm' at State of the Union?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to a tweet from a Wall Street Journal columnist who commented that the congresswoman looked "sullen" during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address Tuesday night.

Writer Peggy Noonan said Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., "had a rare bad night, looking not spirited, warm and original as usual but sullen, teenaged and at a loss." The New York congresswoman replied to the tweet saying, "Why should I be 'spirited and warm' for this embarrassment of a #SOTU?"

Ocasio-Cortez, who is the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, called Trump's speech "unsettling" and said the president didn't offer "any plan" for the nation's future.

Why should I be “spirited and warm” for this embarrassment of a #SOTU?



Tonight was an unsettling night for our country. The president failed to offer any plan, any vision at all, for our future.



We’re flying without a pilot. And I‘m not here to comfort anyone about that fact. https://t.co/7bu3QXFMnC







— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 6, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez sat with a group of Democratic women wearing white to show how Democrats had won a majority in the House during the midterm elections, and that women's economic security is a priority. The color choice also was meant to honor the women's suffrage movement that led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

