Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reveals she's attending therapy and learning to 'slow down' after Capitol riot
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sophia Ankel
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AOC
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) leaves the U.S. Capitol after passage of the stimulus bill known as the CARES Act on March 27, 2020 in Washington, DC. Win McNamee/Getty Images

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she decided to go to therapy after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • She told Latino USA on Friday that members of Congress effectively "served in war" during the event.

  • The lawmaker also said the Trump administration had many people "in a very reactive mode."

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez revealed Friday she's attending therapy after the "extraordinarily traumatizing" January 6 Capitol insurrection.

The New York Congresswoman told the public radio show Latino USA that she's learning how to "slow down" after the attack, which resulted in the deaths of five people including a police officer.

"After the 6th, I took some time and it was really [Rep.] Ayanna Pressley when I explained to her what happened to me, like the day of, because I ran to her office and she was like, 'you need to recognize trauma'," Ocasio-Cortez said, according to The Independent.

Read more: How Marjorie Taylor Greene became the Voldemort of Congress. Few lawmakers even want to say her name.

"And I feel like I learned this the hard way after my father had passed away when I was a teenager … That happened at a young age and I locked it away. You have to live with it for years," she added.

She said, according to the Independent: "Oh yeah, I'm doing therapy but also I've just slowed down. I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode."

Ocasio-Cortez previously revealed that she hid in the bathroom with a staffer while a mob of angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, many of them chanting her name.

"I thought I was going to die," she recalled in an emotional Instagram live in February. "I have never been quieter in my entire life."

In her interview with Latino USA, Ocasio-Cortez said that the insurrection was deeply traumatizing for many members of Congress, who effectively "served in war." She said the event also "impacted the actual legislative process" in Congress, according to NBC News.

More than 490 people have so far been charged in connection to the Capitol riot so far.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Trump's DC hotel raised prices to keep QAnon conspiracy theorists from booking rooms, according to a leaked police memo

    Trump Hotel management said price hikes were "to prevent protestors from booking rooms," an intelligence briefing obtained by media outlets shows

  • If Donald Trump faces criminal charges, few think it will hurt him with his base in 2024

    Criminal charges would create political problems for Trump, but would not necessarily prevent him from campaigning in 2022 and running in 2024.

  • Representative Cheney calls for order

    Rep. Liz Cheney, Republican of Wyoming, speaks to the press at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May 12, 2021. Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty ImagesLiz Cheney reveres order. Donald Trump detests it. Simple, yes, but that sums up the difference between the elected but exiled U.S. congresswoman and the exiled but elected-in-his-own-mind former president. Countless critics have detailed Trump’s disruptive effects on national life, but Cheney’s call for order deserves attention. She offers a coherent, conservative alternative to Trumpist populism. As a scholar of American political speeches, I think it important to assess her persuasive force as well as her deep roots in the conservative tradition. Liz Cheney is the daughter of two prominent conservative GOP members, former Vice President Dick Cheney and Lynne Cheney, the former chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities. She’s seen here with them the morning after the Nov. 7, 2000 election. David Hume Kennerly/Getty Images Point of no return Like many of her conservative ancestors, Rep. Cheney believes that people have a fundamental need for order. Absent a clear set of inviolable rules, society will collapse. The value of order is most evident to those who have seen it disappear or who live in a world without rules. She began her May 11, 2021 speech on the House floor with examples of just such people, times when she witnessed freedom’s fragility. Kenyan soldiers chasing voters away from the polls. A Russian mayor telling her of his democratic dreams, only to be poisoned years later by “Vladimir Putin’s thugs.” A young Polish woman revealing her fear that people would forget the price of freedom. Examples have strong psychological power on people because they are concrete and specific. Think of those advertisements that feature the faces of very real suffering animals, who might even look like your own beagle. In her speech, Cheney sets up the audience to see the world through the eyes of the characters in these stories, to feel what it means to lose democracy’s rules. Each is only one instance, but together, they form a pattern. When there is no order, she’s saying, the powerful trample the ordinary and the rule of law protects no one. We all become prey. If the audience identifies with these people, that lends Cheney’s next argument more force. Americans, she says, now face the same threat. In a Washington Post essay from early May, she notes that former President Trump has “repeated his claims that the 2020 election was a fraud and stolen.” He does so, she argues, in the full knowledge that such words “provoked violence on Jan. 6.” He does so in the full knowledge that the “Electoral College has spoken.” He does so in the full knowledge that “more than 60” judges have rejected his claims, including many that he appointed. Here, Cheney expresses her commitment to order through her reliance on institutions. Institutions like the Electoral College and the courts uphold order. “That,” she writes, “is the rule of law; that is our constitutional system for resolving claims of election fraud.” The alternative is the anarchy of Jan. 6. The consequences of Trump’s incitement to chaos on Jan. 6, she believes, are clear. In the essay and speech, she turns to metaphors of national fabric or “constitutional structure.” Mixing the two, she says Trump seeks to “unravel” that structure. If he wins, America will come undone. Whatever one thought of him earlier, he has here crossed a line. She says we’re “at a turning point.” Scholars generally call this strategy a “locus of the irreparable.” It is the point of no return, the place that makes America like all of those other countries she cited. If we slip here, we can never go back. And that, she asserts, would be a disaster because this is not simply about America. It is about the fate of democracy in the world. Attacking Trump from the right In their reverence for order, conservatives traditionally recognize that “myths matter.” Stories of greatness sanctify the nation and its people, making something more of both than the ordinary business of life. On the House floor, Cheney invoked Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II, men who helped the West win the Cold War because they grasped what she described as the “miracle of America.” “Miracle,” she writes in the Post, is the word President Reagan used in his first inaugural address to describe the peaceful transfer of power. Her claim that “America is exceptional” due to its “peaceful transfer of power” may seem to liberals an inexact account of history, but to many Americans, it is a powerful expression of patriotism, an assurance that riotous thugs have no monopoly on love of country. Cheney was ousted from House GOP leadership because of her insistence that President Trump was responsible for the Capitol insurrection; here, Trump supporters at the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol. AP Photo/John Minchillo At a time when the nation faces a new Cold War with China, she argues, not to mention “the ridiculous wokeness of our political rivals, the irrational policies at the border and runaway spending that threatens a return to the catastrophic inflation of the 1970s,” America cannot falter. In this account of the conservative tradition, the Constitution works because presidents and people put aside their individual desires for the good of the community. Disciplined individuals create ordered families who build strong nations. When necessary, true patriots give up power and seek election on another day. Social order and political peace can then continue unbroken to the next generation due to a self-control that Donald Trump conspicuously lacks. Liz Cheney makes the kind of argument that Trump’s previous rivals have lacked. She attacks him from the right. She portrays him as a threat to the rule of law. She shows he embraces, rather than rejects, “American carnage.” With her authority as a scion of the former Vice President Richard Cheney and, more generally, the conservative tradition, she exiles Trump from its ranks. Yet many Trump voters have no stake in order. The present order and its institutions have not benefited them, they believe, and they elected Trump precisely because they wanted to shatter the establishment. If they define the Republican future as they have the past, Cheney will fail. Times change, however, and, as the pandemic fades, the economy grows and normalcy returns, people may grow tired of Trump’s act. If Republicans wish to return to their traditional principles, Liz Cheney has given them the chance to do so. [The Conversation’s Politics + Society editors pick need-to-know stories. Sign up for Politics Weekly.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: John M. Murphy, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Read more:Can Joe Biden win the transition?A field guide to Trump’s dangerous rhetoric John M. Murphy does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Letters to the Editor: Why are Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell afraid of a Jan. 6 commission?

    Opposing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection makes Republicans look like they have something to hide.

  • Newly revealed text messages shed light on how Matt Gaetz's wingman could bring about his downfall

    "I would not feel really comfortable if I was anyone that had committed a crime with" Joel Greenberg right now, one former FBI agent told Insider.

  • Humans suck even worse than we thought, study finds

    If you’re a human — and if you’re not, how are you reading this? — you’ve probably come to terms with the fact that you’re part of the problem. Earth is headed toward a cliff and the overwhelming majority of very smart people who study our planet say it’s because we can’t stop messing things …

  • Adam Scott Reveals He's Currently Staying in Parks and Recreation Costar Aziz Ansari's Apartment

    "You're squatting in Aziz's house!" joked guest host Rob Lowe to Adam Scott on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

  • Royal First! Queen's Daughter-in-Law Sophie Shares Menopause Experience: 'It Feels Like a Shackle'

    "We all talk about having babies, but nobody talks about periods, nobody talks about the menopause," the Countess of Wessex said

  • Trump Releases Random Statement Praising Old Plane Used While Campaigning

    Former president Donald Trump answered a question Friday night that “many people” — according to him — have been asking when he released a statement on the whereabouts of his old Boeing 757. “Many people have asked about the beautiful Boeing 757 that became so iconic during the Trump rallies. It was effectively kept in storage in Upstate New York in that I was not allowed to use it during my presidency. It is now being fully restored and updated and will be put back into service sometime prior to the end of the year. It will soon be brought to a Louisiana service facility for the completion of work, inspection and updating of Rolls-Royce engines, and a brand new paint job. When completed, it will be better than ever, and again used at upcoming rallies!” he enthused in an emailed statement. Trump’s personal plane with his name emblazoned on its side was frequently seen as a backdrop during rallies. And while campaigning, if you saw a photo of him aboard a plane, noshing on KFC, it was on this Boeing, equipped with seat buckles covered in 24-karat gold and ornate bathrooms to match. It’s unclear who may have been wondering about the plane, especially given the fact that CNN ran a whole story in March about its location and condition. That story was called “Glory days of Trump’s gold-plated 757 seem far away as plane sits idle at a sleepy airport.” Since his ban from major social media platforms, the one-term Republican president has been using emailed statement to convey the often-anodyne sentiments he once relied on Twitter to disperse. Occasionally, these statements still include Twitter-specific characters, like @ symbols. Often, multiple hit the inboxes of supporters and journalists in the course of a single day. Throughout his public life, Trump has often cited “many people” who he doesn’t name, but who, he insists, say things to him, which he then responds to in speeches, posts or statements. Much of what Trump said in his sudden and inexplicable Friday statement was covered in CNN’s two-month-old piece, but proves once again there are always two ways to look at even the most basic stories. Read original story Trump Releases Random Statement Praising Old Plane Used While Campaigning At TheWrap

  • Trump plans to restore his 'beautiful' Boeing 757 with Rolls-Royce engines and new paint job for future rallies

    Trump said in a statement that the plane, which has been sitting broken and unused in New York, will be ready by the end of the year.

  • Glue peels to reveal intricate eye looks

    Drawing intricate eye-makeup designs by hand can be difficult. Lavanya Wiles of @ever_apathetic uses art masking fluid on her eyelid before she applies eyeshadow. Once her eyeshadow look is complete, she can peel off the masking fluid to reveal a completely different eye look. SFX liquid latex and latex eyelash glue work as well and are safer for the skin. Makeup artist @aestheticmakeup...a uses lash glue for her looks and they turn out just as good. Check out Lavanya Wiles here: https://www.instagram.com/ever_apathetic/ Check out @aestheticmakeup...a here: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMeCNT8bv/

  • NYC vending machine serves up fresh dumplings

    LOCATION: NEW YORK, NYThis machine serves dumplings 24/7The Brooklyn Dumpling Shophas made their business contactlessCustomers scan a QR codeor use a touchscreen menu to orderThey then receive a barcodewhen their dumplings are readyNAME: STRATIS MORFOGEN, OWNER, BROOKLYN DUMPLING SHOP"You know, embrace technology, because technology is something that has to be embraced by hospitality (business) to thrive... This is the future. This is the way, the most efficient and cost effective way to distribute a product... Seven out of 10 restaurants do fell within three years, the number one reason is excessive payroll. And with that, I believe that the automat actually saves jobs."The shop aims to get customersin and out in two to four minutesNAME: STEPHANIE BENJAMIN, NEW YORK RESIDENT"I think it will be quicker. I think now I'm less nervous about interactions with people, but I think it'll make it quicker, and I think anyone who is nervous will be very excited about this."The shop will serve 32 flavorsfrom pastrami to peanut butter

  • One of the biggest US insurance companies reportedly paid hackers $40 million ransom after a cyberattack

    CNA Financial's $40 million blowout could be one of the biggest ransomware payments yet, Bloomberg reported.

  • Prince Harry’s New Revelations About His Drug & Alcohol Use Have Us Rethinking His ‘Party Prince’ Reputation

    Prince Harry’s reputation as a reckless “party prince” has almost always preceded him, as tabloids have been splattered with stories alluding to the Duke’s drug use and hard-partying ways since he was just a teen. His latest admission on how he was feeling at the time on mental health docuseries The Me You Can’t See […]

  • Why Isn’t Sean Spicer Mauled by Zombies in Zack Snyder’s ‘Army of the Dead?’

    Clay Enos/NetflixWhat do audiences want out of a zombie movie?Is it stirring, character-driven plots about blood, family, and sacrifice? A sharp-toothed satire aimed at the mindlessness of modern society? A subversion of genre tropes, maybe, into a winking variety show juggling horror, humor, and romance? Maybe a musical?? Would the people, perhaps, be into a cameo from Sean Spicer?The latter, I’m pretty confident, is the rottenest little dash of flavor in the cannibal recipe of late. (Though maybe it isn’t the most puzzling: People have noted since his days behind a podium lying to the press on the president’s behalf that ex-White House press secretary Spicer looks like the guy in a zombie movie who won’t tell you he got bit until it’s too late.) Army of the Dead, director Zack Snyder’s second entry in the zombie canon, tries just about every other spice, too, in its attempt to serve up something fresh. Some of it is irresistible. A lot of it falls flat. But before you ask, no, Spicer doesn’t get mauled alive by undead hordes.There are so many missed opportunities in this movie.Chief among them might be jettisoning the living flesh bags entirely, as no human character here approaches the fascinating presence of their enemies: a king and queen of the dead who ride atop desiccated horses, command hulking armies from inside a Las Vegas casino, and skulk around their desert kingdom with a lethal, loping grace. They even each have a discernible sense of style, she in her glittering goth-showgirl regalia and he in a protective steel headpiece and tattered cape. In place of the other characters’ stilted dialogue and comedic flat-liners, these two just hiss and roar and purr at each other monstrously. They’re perfect.Stephen King on Scary Stalkers, Being ‘Canceled’ by J.K. Rowling, and Navigating TraumaThe king and queen are the highest-ranking of the “alpha” class of zombies—a smarter, more organized, more nightmarish strain than your average ghoul—and one of the movie’s most striking innovations. I wish Army of the Dead were just about these two; who knows, it might have succeeded as a black-hearted romance more than as the stuttering rehash of Aliens it slowly, inexplicably wills itself into becoming. (Keep Tig Notaro in the aviators with the cigar, though. Just two lovestruck zombies and Tig.)What we get instead, after a winning opening sequence, is a cumbersome melodrama and empty, splattery fun. Which is fine enough for a mindless Netflix night in. But Army of the Dead so often seems on the verge of having something more to say about the world we live in today and the ways we’ve responded to crisis. Then right when you’re leaning in to listen, it explodes a brain. Or worse, hands the mic to Sean Spicer.A zombie outbreak in the Nevada desert turns Sin City into hell in the movie’s opening, launching a darkly funny bacchanal of destruction on the Strip. To the tune of a Liberace impersonator’s jaunty cover of “Viva Las Vegas,” Snyder revels in the city’s signature hedonism gone awry. Topless showgirls devour satin-robed men alive. Bachelorettes descend like banshees on the slots. A dazed Elvis shuffles into the early morning light after a seemingly wild night—evidenced by the blood dripping from his mouth. Snare drums burst in time with machine-gun fire, and lyrics like “if I wind up broke” and “one-arm bandits crashin’” find wryly grim new meanings.The musical montage swallows up the conventional start to a story like this, where the human resistance makes its last stand. Instead, we see just flashes of the carnage and human toll as the song ascends into an elegy sung by Snyder favorite Allison Crowe. When the sequence ends, a wall has been erected around the perimeter of Las Vegas to keep the dead contained, Escape From New York-style. Several years blur by. And as the camera pans up to a breathtaking panorama of a broken Las Vegas skyline and a Strip overrun by death, the visual joke tells itself: What dies in Vegas, stays in Vegas.The sequence is a lot of fun and an effective reminder of Snyder’s unimpeachable strengths as a director (though he kindly refrains from laying on too much of the slow-mo this time). The story that unfolds is in the signature Snyder style, too. It reveres mythology and Joseph Campbell. It’s full of audacious, on-the-nose needle drops (its use of the Cranberries’ “Zombie” here is so brazen, you have to respect it). And it roots for a central group of rag-tags who band together against innumerable enemies. Plus, a number of self-references to his 2004 Dawn of the Dead remake. You liked that zombie baby last time around? Get ready for a zombie fetus!It also gestures at politically-charged imagery in a plot that somehow lands nowhere in particular. A “quarantine camp” outside the Vegas perimeter seems to hold people indefinitely, supposedly out of concern they may be infected. Hmm, you think. Seems bad. Suddenly we’re ambushed with Sean Spicer’s face as he debates Donna Brazile on some cable network. He argues that detainees should be “grateful” for the camps’ “free health care solution.” Brazile counters that the camps are unnecessary since no one has emerged from them infected, and claims they are being used to turn liberals into political prisoners. Spicer purses his lips into a weird little smile. You, at home, scream. This plays out on a TV in the background as our main character, Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), decides whether or not to take a billionaire up on his once-in-a-lifetime offer. If he agrees to stage a heist and help crack open a safe in the heart of infected Las Vegas, he takes home a cool $50 million. That’s worth more than the Medal of Honor he took home for his heroism in the zombie wars, and it’s enough to keep him from flipping burgers for the rest of his life. He’s in.Next up is assembling a crew of mostly working-class folks: a car mechanic (Ana de la Reguera), a helicopter pilot/mechanic (Tig Notaro, green-screened in to replace Chris D’Elia, who was accused of violating child pornography laws last year), a locksmith (Matthias Schweighöfer), an old war buddy who’s great with a buzzsaw (Omari Hardwick) and uh, a YouTuber (Raúl Castillo)? “There are Reddit forums devoted to this guy,” we are told. His buddy Chambers (Samantha Win) tags along, done up in a red bandanna and military-issue tank top in an explicit reference to Vasquez, Jenette Goldstein’s iconic role from Aliens, in one of the movie’s many, many, many nods to James Cameron’s 1986 sequel. Then there’s Scott’s daughter, Kate (Ella Purnell), a volunteer at the camps who elbows her way into the mission. She’s on one of ye olde white savior quests to find the mother of two kids, an Indian woman named Geeta (Huma Qureshi) who snuck into the city via a “coyote” (same name as the smugglers who get people across the Mexican border; charming), hoping to find enough money to keep her kids out of the camps forever. Women of color get very little to say in this movie and, naturally, end up helpless or straight-up zombie chow long before most. Chinese-Canadian martial artist Win, at least, finds a way to create a story and emotion in her character’s mostly-wordless final scene. The film owed its Vasquez tribute more. Clay Enos/Netflix There’s a Burke proxy, too, in Garret Dillahunt’s soulless company drone, who lies to and sells out the others at every opportunity. Together, Ocean’s 11 this group is not, and the film starts feeling as bumpy as Soderbergh’s heist flick is smooth. No one’s roles or specialties seem to matter apart from the locksmith. (Why did we need two mechanics?) Time begins to flow in wonky ways. That’s a problem when our understanding of the plot hinges on a tight timetable: the president (never named and never shown) has decided to nuke the city in only a few hours, just in time for the Fourth of July holiday—one of the film’s funniest jokes.The stakes become strangely blurry, too. One of the women abruptly becomes a love interest, as if in a hasty attempt to make us feel something for her underdeveloped character seconds before her doom. Scott wants to reconnect with his daughter, in a plot the film kind of forgets about until its final minutes, like a half-hearted imitation of Train to Busan's masterful final act. Kate wants to save Geeta, meanwhile, for the sake of Geeta’s children. But those kids and their mother’s faces are never present for more than a few seconds of screen time; their purpose is not to be people so much as it is to make Kate feel good.The real joy of the film, of course, is in its set pieces, which relish the extravaganzas of gore with which Snyder first made a name for himself. Exploding heads, zombie-tiger maulings, the most spectacular body-crushed-into-goo special effect at a booby-trapped bank vault. Buzzsaw hackings (though none as majestic as Snyder's first), ritual executions, a fashion-forward zombie royal couple—it’s all here, all executed with an undeniable eye for style and suspense. The only thing missing is meaning to it all.Dawn of the Dead had unbeatable zombie effects and clever, often terrifying ways of raising the stakes with every set piece. It had deaths so dazzling and morbid, you couldn’t look away. It also adapted the Romero tradition of zombie satire for a post-millennium America.But it resonated emotionally, I would argue, because the people in it felt like people. They made choices most of us entertain only in our darkest thoughts, blown up on a screen for everyone to see. Their stories asked us to consider the difference between survival and really living: connecting with other people, trusting them, the stuff that makes us human and not shambling meat bags.Army of the Dead doesn’t seem to care much about all that—or for people. It’s only lifeless when the living are onscreen.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • US campuses become a growing front in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

    Pro-Palestinian students are increasingly visible at US colleges but face well-funded opposition from supporters of Israel Students of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology take part in a rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people in Boston last week. Photograph: eiko Hiromi/AFLO/Rex/Shutterstock On 10 May, on a day in which Hamas launched rockets into Israel and Israel responded with strikes on Gaza as the Middle East descended into devastating violence, student leaders at the University of Michigan put out a statement on the crisis addressed to the campus community. The central student government (CSG) didn’t mince words. The Israeli occupation amounted to war crimes, they said, subjecting Palestinians to “Israeli settler-colonialism, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid”. Closer to home, the student leaders went on, anti-Palestinian sentiment had been allowed to “run rampant” on campus. Palestinian voices had been “profoundly marginalized through censorship and threats”. The statement concluded by urging students to prevent US tax dollars being used to harm Palestinian children. Learn more about Israeli oppression, they recommended, by following the “boycott, divestment, sanctions” movement, or BDS. It didn’t take long for the backlash to start. Hillel, the largest Jewish organization on US campuses, rushed out a counter-statement that accused the Michigan student leaders of using “inflammatory language that put the blame entirely on Israel” and left many Jewish students feeling “unseen and unrepresented”. A rightwing group, Young Americans for Freedom, accused the student government of opening “the door to antisemitism against Jewish students. BDS and antisemitism have no place at the University of Michigan.” A senior told the College Fix that the endorsement of the BDS movement would “place a target on the backs of all Jewish students on campus”. There was worse to come. Nithya Arun, the student body president, told the Guardian that the CSG statement received widespread support from influential sections of the campus, including the adjunct faculty, graduate students and Black student unions. But the authors also received racist, sexist, anti-Arab and anti-Muslim abuse. “We received messages threatening our employment prospects and safety. One of us received a death threat over the phone,” Arun said. The volatile climate at the University of Michigan reflects rising tensions across several US campuses in the wake of the eruption of violent clashes in Jerusalem three weeks ago. Renewed fighting in the Middle East has prompted students in universities across America, emboldened by last summer’s wave of Black Lives Matter protests, to rally against more than half a century of Israeli occupation and to call for an international boycott modeled on the ostracism of apartheid South Africa. Jewish students are being personally targeted and subjected to hatred online for expressing their personal support for Israel Matthew Berger, Hillel In turn there has been a sharp increase in attempts to quell the protests, with reports that Palestinian students and their allies have faced harassment online. Palestine Legal, an advocacy group that defends supporters of Palestinian rights, told the Guardian that they had received a marked increase in requests for legal help since the violence flared in Jerusalem. “In the past two weeks there has been a surge of complaints coming in to us from students whose posts on social media have been censored, who have falsely been accused of antisemitism or have even faced death threats,” a Palestine Legal attorney Amira Mattar, who is herself Palestinian American, said. Similar complaints have been raised by the opposing side. “There is a distinct uptick in antisemitism and anti-Israel rhetoric on campus and on social media,” said Matthew Berger, a spokesperson for Hillel. “Jewish students are being personally targeted and subjected to hatred online for expressing their personal support for Israel.” The toxic atmosphere on some US campuses has been long in gestation. Last year Palestine Legal took on 213 cases involving attempts to quash pro-Palestinian advocacy. Some 80% of the reported cases related to US campuses, with students or faculty targeted at 68 different academic institutions. Pro-Palestine protesters march in Houston, Texas, last week. Photograph: Taidgh Barron/Zuma Wire/Rex/Shutterstock In his new book exploring the hostile nature of the Israel-Palestine debate on American campuses, The Conflict Over the Conflict, Kenneth Stern chronicles the various ways in which politically impassioned student groups have tried to influence debate. He relates how Students for Justice in Palestine, a leading activist group campaigning for a boycott of Israel, sought to cancel a research trip to Israel, the West Bank and Jordan organized by Vassar College. The group argued that the trip offered financial and other support to Israeli “apartheid”. As counterpoint, Stern relates how the Zionist Organization of America tried to stop a teacher workshop at Columbia University. ZOA opposed the workshop simply because of its title, “Citizenship and Nationality in Israel/Palestine”, objecting that there was no such country as “Palestine”. People paint campuses as burning over this issue, and anti-Israel activity as ubiquitous, but the data doesn’t bear that out Kenneth Stern The paradox of such attempts to restrict academic exploration of the Middle East crisis, Stern told the Guardian, was that it gave the impression that US universities were on fire with pro-Palestinian activism when in fact major confrontations were relatively rare. “People paint campuses as burning over this issue, and anti-Israel activity as ubiquitous, but the data doesn’t bear that out,” he said. Every year, Stern pointed out, there are twice as many pro-Israel events on campus as pro-Palestinian. For all the heat that BDS, the boycott movement, has generated, no academic institution in America has ever divested from Israel in the 19 years of its existence. Though excesses have been committed on both sides, the record is by no means evenly weighted. Much like the Middle East discord itself, the balance of forces lies overwhelmingly in favor of supporters of Israel, with pro-Palestinian groups vastly outgunned. Students protesting against Israeli occupation frequently find themselves accosted by a powerful array of well-funded adversaries – some backed by the Israeli government itself – armed with a battery of cyber tools. “There has been an increase this year in blacklisting website activity that encourages doxing online of Palestinians and their allies,” Mattar said. At the University of Michigan, Arun said that pro-Palestinian activists have been “blacklisted, insulted and harassed for years. It’s only through decades of student organizing that we’ve been able to get to a place where pro-Palestine activism can take up space – but it’s still incredibly difficult.” Pro-Palestinian advocates are frequently threatened online with being reported to Canary Mission, a secretive website that names and shames students and professors whom it accuses of spreading hatred of Israel. According to the Jewish American news outlet The Forward, the site is run by a small group of English-speaking immigrants in Jerusalem with funding coming from an equally shadowy not-for-profit, Megamot Shalom. The Guardian asked Canary Mission to clarify its funding and objectives, but received no reply. Another fearsome opponent is the online platform Act.IL, an app that exists to “fight back against the demonization and delegitimization of the Jewish state”. Launched in 2017 by a former Israeli intelligence officer with partial funding by the Israeli government, Act.IL rallies American supporters of Israel and sends them on “missions” to combat criticism of the country often emanating from campuses. People joining a “mission” are given pre-prepared letters of complaint targeting Palestinian advocates which they are then encouraged to send to university administrators or legislators. Once the “mission” is completed, participants are rewarded with badges and points. The destruction wrought by Israeli military attacks in the Gaza Strip has fueled protests at US colleges. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images One of Act.IL’s “missions” was directed against a Palestinian-American student at Florida State University after he was elected president of the student senate. Ahmad Daraldik, who spent much of his childhood growing up in the West Bank, came under a concerted barrage of attack not only from the mobile app, but from Republican legislators who threatened to cut off funding from the school if action wasn’t taken to demote him. He also faced opposition from city council members and fellow students who orchestrated three petitions against him. Daraldik was eventually ousted from the student leadership position in a legal challenge. As part of the campaign against Daraldik, his detractors unearthed several questionable comments he had made on social media. One shared a fake photo that claimed to show an Israeli soldier stamping on the neck of a Palestinian child. Daraldik captioned the photo “stupid jew thinks he is cool”. Daraldik apologized for the comment, which he made, it transpired, when he was 12 years old and living under Israeli occupation. Another post used against him involved a selfie in which he was standing next to a statue of Nelson Mandela. He captioned the photo, posted on Instagram in 2019, “Iconic. #fucktheOccupation #fuckIsrael”. Opponents pointed to that post and said it indicated that Daraldik was steeped in hatred and should not be entrusted with a leadership role. He countered that he had taken the photo and made the remark while he was crossing from Jordan into the West Bank. Israeli soldiers had detained him and his father and sister for six hours as they scoured their personal possessions. “I was humiliated. I was dehumanized. I was upset,” he said. The false accusation of antisemitism seeks to distract from what is happening in Palestine Amira Mattar, Palestine Legal Of all the accusations leveled against Daraldik, in common with other Palestinian students like him, the most potent is the charge that his criticisms of Israel are inherently antisemitic. The label of antisemitism is being deployed by pro-Israel groups and their supporters among Republican politicians and university administrations with increasing frequency and impact. Hillel is one of the organizations that argues there is a very fine line between criticism of Israel and hatred of all Jews. “Any time that you paint all Jewish students as having the same position on an issue and associate American Jewish students with the policy of another government, that is going down the road of antisemitism,” Berger said. Pro-Palestinian advocates reply that they are not painting all Jewish students in that light. Rather they are focusing on the human rights abuses that have flowed from Israel’s 54-year occupation of Palestinian areas. “The false accusation of antisemitism seeks to distract from what is happening in Palestine,” Mattar said. “Rights advocates are forced to respond to accusations that are irrelevant – it’s not about hatred towards Jewish people, it’s about Palestinians wanting freedom.” Florida is one of two states, both Republican-controlled, that have adopted into state law a codified definition of antisemitism that critics say is so loosely worded that it risks prohibiting open discussion about Israeli government violations of international law. The definition would prohibit human rights investigations focused exclusively on Israel, and ban speech “demonizing Israel by … blaming Israel for all inter-religious or political tensions” or “delegitimizing Israel” by claiming that the existence of the state is a “racist endeavor”. The formula, known for short as the “working definition” of antisemitism, has been decried by the Progressive Israel Network, a coalition of US groups pressing for democracy, equality and peace in the Middle East. The alliance said that the definition risked wrongly equating legitimate questioning of Israel’s founding and system of government with unacceptable antisemitism. We never thought of using this as a way to censor speech on campus Kenneth Stern Last August the administration of Daraldik’s school, Florida State University, imported the definition into its own ordinances, thus rendering academic debate on its campus more fraught and circumscribed. Several other college administrators have wielded the antisemitism stick to beat BDS and other divestment campaigns on their campuses, including Tufts and Columbia. Kenneth Stern, who is an authority on antisemitism as the director of the Center for the Study of Hate at Bard College, has been alarmed by the way the working definition, and its inclusion of criticism of Israel in its characterization of antisemitism, has been embraced by academia. He has particular skin in this game, as he was himself the lead drafter of the original version of the working definition in 2004. That document was created as a guide for data scientists to help them record levels of antisemitism across Europe. “We never thought of using this as a way to censor speech on campus – it was entirely divorced from that,” Stern told the Guardian. In Stern’s view, a basic truth has been lost amid all the shouting. Universities and colleges are places of learning, where debate on the most intractable problems should be encouraged not tamped down. “Campus ought to be where students wrestle with difficult ideas. It’s where they come to figure out what they think, what they still have to learn, and where they know they have the space to be wrong.”

  • UFC Fight Night 188 bonuses: Carla Esparza’s dominance leads to extra $50,000

    Carla Esparza earned an extra $50,000 for the second time in her UFC career, this time with pure dominance.

  • Lumber Liquidators (LL) Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy?

    Lumber Liquidators Holdings (LL) has been struggling lately, but the selling pressure may be coming to an end soon

  • After using Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and HBO Max for a month, I'm convinced Netflix could lose its crown

    If I had to pick two, it would be Disney and HBO Max - not because I don't like Netflix, but because I love its competitors too much to let them go.

  • Blowout U.K. retail sales data lift pound and keep a lid on FTSE 100

    A strong bounce in U.K. retail sales data has pushed the pound higher. But that has been less positive for the FTSE 100.