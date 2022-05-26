Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez says she's thinking of getting rid of her Tesla after her Twitter feud with Elon Musk

A composite image of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Elon Musk. Associated Press/Business Insider

Ocasio-Cortez said she's considering ditching her Tesla for an EV made by unionized workers.

The remark comes after a frosty exchange on Twitter with Musk in which she suggested he had "ego problems."

Musk has angered liberals over suggestions he will roll back Twitter's content moderation policies and vote Republican.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said she is considering getting rid of her Tesla, with the remark coming after a frosty Twitter exchange with Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

The New York Democrat, who championed the "Green New Deal" to combat climate change and renew the economy, told Bloomberg that she wanted an electric vehicle made by a company that allowed employees to unionize.

"He's a billionaire. I could care less what he thinks," Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet.

She said that back in 2020 she bought a Tesla Model 3 to commute between her Bronx and Queens district and Washington, DC.

"At the time, it was the only EV that could get me from New York to Washington on like one, or one-and-a-half charges," she said. "I would love to switch."

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in late April: "Tired of having to collectively stress about what explosion of hate crimes is happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform."

"Stop hitting on me, I'm really shy," Musk responded.

Ocasio-Cortez initially said she was referring to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, but later deleted the tweet. She then reposted a screenshot of the exchange, adding: "Like I said, ego problems."

Musk has in recent weeks attracted the criticism of some liberals over suggestions he will roll back Twitter's content moderation policies if his $44 billion takeover bid of the platform is successful.

At a recent conference, Musk also said he would be voting Republican, after having voted Democrat in recent elections, saying he opposed Democratic views on restricting free speech.

Musk has feuded with progressives like Ocasio-Cortez and Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, but he could be biting the hand that feeds him as Tesla owners are mainly Democrats.

Surveys have long shown that owners of electric vehicles such as Teslas are more likely to be Democrats, though the transportation-news site Electrek recently reported the brand is increasingly attracting Republicans as well.

Musk's recent decision to court Republicans and wade into partisan online arguments could also alienate some of Tesla's core consumers and the Democratic lawmakers who've backed the firm, reported Forbes.

