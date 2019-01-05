Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Republicans for criticizing Rashida Tlaib

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has slammed Republicans for criticizing fellow freshman Representative Rashida Tlaib over her language while downplaying President Trump’s controversial comments about women in an apparent reference to the “Hollywood Access” tape.

“Republican hypocrisy at its finest: saying that Trump admitting to sexual assault on tape is just ‘locker room talk,’ but scandalizing themselves into faux-outrage when my sis says a curse word in a bar,” Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Saturday. “GOP lost entitlement to policing women’s behavior a long time ago. Next.”

She added in a separate post: “I got your back @RashidaTlaib – the Bronx and Detroit ride together.”

Ocasio-Cortez spoke out after the president and other Republicans reacted negatively to a video in which Tlaib tells supporters: “We’re gonna go in there and we’re gonna impeach the motherf—-er.”

Reacting to the remarks, Trump stated: “I thought her comments were disgraceful. I think she dishonored herself and her family. I thought it was highly disrespectful to the United States of America.”

In response to the criticism, the Michigan-based lawmaker’s office issued a statement.

“Congresswoman Tlaib was elected to shake up Washington, not continue the status quo,” the statement noted. “Donald Trump is completely unfit to serve as President. The Congresswoman absolutely believes he needs to be impeached and … will not stay silent.”