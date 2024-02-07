Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sums Up What Her GOP Colleagues Are Good For In 1 Blunt Tweet

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) mocked Republicans in Congress over their inability to govern after a chaotic day on Capitol Hill.

The New York Democrat shared a tweet posted by journalist Stephen Neukam, who reported that a senior GOP aide had suggested Republicans could seek to change the House speaker again “if we lose the Israel vote after losing Mayorkas impeachment.”

Ocasio-Cortez wrote, “Would certainly take the pressure off them scrambling to find new post offices to rename each week since that’s the only thing they can seem to get the votes for.”

Would certainly take the pressure off them scrambling to find new post offices to rename each week since that’s the only thing they can seem to get the votes for https://t.co/4znGjCEfBY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 7, 2024

Bills to rename post offices are typically very easy to pass, and account for a substantial fraction of the laws each Congress approves.

The current Congress, led in the House by a deeply divided Republican majority that ousted its own speaker in October, has proven to be the least productive since the Great Depression. It passed just 21 laws last year, and struggled to accomplish bare-minimum tasks like keeping the government open.

In a stunning defeat on Tuesday, House Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) push to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas failed after some Republicans joined Democrats in opposing it.

Minutes later, in another setback for Republican leaders, a bill to provide U.S. aid to Israel was defeated.

And earlier Tuesday, Senate Republicans killed a border security package the party had demanded for months.

