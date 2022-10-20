Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Tears Into Mike Pence Over 'Pro-Life' Tweet

Josephine Harvey
·1 min read

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) fired back at Mike Pence on Wednesday after the former vice president said “pro-life” Republican majorities in Congress would work to ban abortion.

“I’ve got news for President Biden” Pence tweeted, adding that after the midterm elections, “we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!”

“And I’ve got news for you: Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus,” Ocasio-Cortez shot back.

Pence’s tweet followed President Joe Biden’s announcement on Tuesday that he would codify Roe v. Wade into law if Democrats hold on to their majorities in Congress.

“If you do your part and vote Democratic leaders in Congress, I promise you we’ll do our part. I’ll do my part. With your support, I’ll sign a law codifying Roe in January,” he said.

Democratic candidates have focused on abortion throughout the midterm campaign after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, which guaranteed the right to an abortion in the U.S., earlier this year. Since then, nearly half of the 50 states have either banned abortion or are planning to do so.

Pence is a potential 2024 presidential candidate. Asked on Wednesday how he’d vote if Donald Trump ran again in 2024, Pence was coy, saying: “Well, there might be somebody else I’d prefer more.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

