Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells Colbert 'how many f*cks' she gives and you can probs guess the number

You can probably tell from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's frankly stellar Twitter presence that she is a force to be reckoned with.

But, rather predictably, AOC and a few other vocal freshman members of congress have been told by senior politicians to "wait your turn, go slow," as Colbert put it. AOC has been quick to make a name for herself for her incisive tweets and fiery Twitter takedowns of GOP members.

Colbert asked her a question that a few us probably already know the answer to: "On a scale of zero to some, how many fucks do you give?" Colbert asked her.

"I think it's, uuuh, zero," replies AOC.

