Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tests positive for COVID

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has COVID-19.

Fresh off a holiday trip to Florida, Ocasio-Cortez has tested positive for COVID, according to a memo from her office.

“Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has received a positive test result for COVID-19,” says a memo sent to the House of Representatives.

The memo was posted to the liberal lawmaker’s official Twitter feed.

“She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home,” the memo continues. “The congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidelines.”

Ocasio-Cortez and her boyfriend started the New Year in Miami, where they were frequently trolled by right-wingers on social media who blasted the New Yorker for vacationing in the red state run by conservative Gov. Ron DeSantis.

She was spotted maskless at venues including a crowded outdoor bar in Miami, where drag queens performed. The 32-year-old Bronx native and her significant other, Riley Roberts, were also photographed eating at an al fresco sushi joint.

“If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician who decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I’d be a pretty doggone wealthy man,” De Santis joked last week.

According to CDC guidelines, “If you want to spend time with people who don’t live with you, outdoors is the safer choice! You are less likely to be exposed to COVID-19 during outdoor activities, even without the use of masks.”

