Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez warned Rep. Ted Yoho that she won't be 'so nice next time' following harassment incident

The day after Rep. Ted Yoho verbally attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on the Capitol steps, she warned him that she won't be "so nice" if it were to happened again, Vanity Fair reported.

"You do that to me again, I won't be so nice next time," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Yoho reportedly called AOC a "f---ing b----" as he was walking away from her following the altercation.

"Bronx energy is a renewable resource, excellent for phasing out fossil-fueled attitudes in the workplace," she wrote on Twitter following the Vanity Fair report.

The verbal attack came after the New York congresswoman said crime in New York City is increasing during the pandemic because of poverty and unemployment.

"You are out of your freaking mind," Yoho reportedly told her. As he was walking away he also reportedly called her a "f---ing b----."

Reporters who were nearby witnessed the incident.

"That kind of confrontation hasn't ever happened to me — ever," Ocasio-Cortez told The Hill following the incident. "I've never had that kind of abrupt, disgusting kind of disrespect levied at me."

The congresswoman told Vanity Fair that she felt Yoho's actions were coming close "into the zone of harassment, discrimination."

