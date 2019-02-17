Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Won't 'Settle For Scraps' Post-Amazon

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) urged her constituents to raise the bar on jobs following Amazon’s scrapped plans for a headquarters in New York City.

“We need to create dignified jobs in New York City, jobs that pay well, jobs that contribute to community, jobs that are part of a moral economy,” she said in her inaugural address in the Bronx on Saturday.

On Thursday, Amazon announced it was canceling its planned Headquarters 2 in Queens, which would have brought more than 25,000 jobs to Long Island City.

Ocasio-Cortez, citing corporate greed and worker abuses, celebrated the news on Twitter.

In her speech this weekend, Ocasio-Cortez told New Yorkers they “do not have to settle for scraps in the greatest city in the world.”

“We deserve more and we can ask for more, and if people don’t want to negotiate, that’s their problem, not ours.”