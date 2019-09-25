Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Next Big Effort: Tackling Poverty

Rep. Alexa­ndria Ocasi­o-Cor­tez (D-N.Y.) in her office in the Cannon House Office building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 24, 2019. (Lexey Swall/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON — For a House freshman and political neophyte, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York has proved to be remarkably adept at shaping the debate on her Democratic Party’s left flank, boosting the visibility of single-payer health care through her support of “Medicare for All” and elevating climate change with her Green New Deal.

On Wednesday, Ocasio-Cortez hopes to do for the nation’s poor what she has done with health care and climate politics with the unveiling of an ambitious anti-poverty package that, among other things, would cap annual rent increases, ensure full access to social welfare programs for people with convictions and unauthorized immigrants, pressure federal contractors to offer better wages and benefits, and update official poverty measurements by taking into account geographic cost-of-living variations and access to health insurance, child care, and “new necessities” such as internet access.

“I think this really starts to approach, head-on, economic injustice in America,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We are at our richest point that we’ve ever been, but we’ve also been our most unequal.”

She added, “It’s something that we have to talk about.”

Since defeating Rep. Joe Crowley, a senior member of the Democratic leadership, during the 2018 primaries, Ocasio-Cortez, 29, has used her social media following — 4 million followers on Instagram and more than 5 million on Twitter — and strong ties to the party’s progressive wing to shift the party leftward. Her Green New Deal would move the nation’s energy economy rapidly away from fossil fuels, with vague promises of guaranteed job security. Medicare for All would replace all private insurance with one government-run health care system like Britain’s or Canada’s.

Such ideas would have once been dismissed as fringe initiatives on the far left, but many members of Congress and Democratic presidential candidates have rushed to embrace them, seeking the approval of Ocasio-Cortez and her supporters.

“She’s a lightning rod,” said Dianne Enriquez, a director at the Center for Popular Democracy, a liberal advocacy group. “I think the boldness, the ability to be innovative, the willingness to go out on a limb for what she believes is right is really what makes her an ideal champion for a lot of the issues that have gone largely ignored at the federal level.”

Establishment Democrats have worried that Ocasio-Cortez has moved the conversation too far to the left too fast, becoming the policy face of the party and jeopardizing the political futures of more moderate members elected last year in Republican-leaning districts.

But in recent weeks, Ocasio-Cortez has pushed out her chief of staff, who had picked fights with moderate Democrats, and moved her combative communications director to her campaign. Unlike the Green New Deal, which is a gauzy congressional resolution, her anti-poverty initiative, “A Just Society,” is six fully formed bills, written in legislative language — another sign of serious legislative intent.

She had good reason to make overtures to fellow House Democrats, who had grown weary of her staff’s antagonism. Matt Bennett, the executive vice president of Third Way, a centrist Democratic organization, said Ocasio-Cortez is “vastly more influential” than most freshman House members.

But, he added: “Legislating is an inherently group activity. The question is, if she wants to move this legislation, or any that she’s sponsoring, can she attract co-sponsors and votes? We’ll see if she has the ability to do that as well.”

As the Green New Deal looked to Franklin D. Roosevelt’s signature initiative, “A Just Society” echoes Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society.

“With the Green New Deal, we weren’t just talking about climate change; we’re talking about the systems that got us to climate change,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We’re addressing root causes.”

“And similarly,” she added, “with our Just Society package, we’re not simply addressing poverty or wages. We’re addressing some of the basic structural reasons that are resulting in those outcomes.”

Nearly 40 million people in the United States live in poverty. Even middle-class workers face a shortage of affordable housing and stagnant wages. The problems are worse for people of color, including immigrants, and people who were formerly incarcerated. The Trump administration’s response has been to tighten access to some federally funded low-income programs.