Alexandria pedestrian's death ruled an accident, not a hit and run, say police

The Oct. 15 death of a pedestrian, initially called a hit and run by police, has been ruled an accident.

The Alexandria Police Department said Donald Lair Jr. was lying in the road near the intersection of Lee and Lafargue streets when he was hit by a vehicle around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 15.

That driver stopped and called police. On Thursday, the department said no charges would be filed against that person.

When the department announced Lair's death on Monday, it stated Lair had been hit while crossing the road by a driver who had not stopped. It said Lair's body then was hit by another motorist who did stop.

That was not the case, though.

"Following a thorough investigation by traffic investigators, including interviews with witnesses and video camera footage of the incident, it was determined the victim was lying in the roadway at the time of the incident," reads a news release.

The department listed Lair's age as 40, but a GoFundMe started by his mother, Rhonda Lair, stated he was 31. She started the fundraiser to help pay for her son's funeral expenses.

