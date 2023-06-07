Alexandria police arrest 2 on drug charges

Jun. 7—ANDERSON — The Alexandria Police Department arrested two Madison County women this week on felony drug charges.

Mekhi Sho Vonte McWilliams, 23, 2200 block of East 39th Street, Anderson, was arrested on charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, dealing cocaine, three counts of dealing a controlled substance, unlawful carrying of a handgun, possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle while never licensed. His bond was set at $75,000.

Kylee Dawn Williams, 30, Alexandria, was arrested on charges of two counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of marijuana, obstruction of justice and assisting a criminal. Her bond was set at $10,000.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed by Officer Eric Holtzleiter, McWilliams was driving a vehicle erratically at the intersection of Indiana 9 and Madison County Road 600 North.

After stopping the vehicle occupied by McWilliams and Williams, Holtzleiter reported smelling marijuana and requested assistance. During a search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun concealed in a sound speaker, according to the affidavit. Reportedly, Captain Jason Austin saw Williams stuff a backpack into the speaker.

An officer saw Williams eating marijuana from a bag that had been concealed in her bra, and she was ordered to spit it out, police said. Officers also found she had a plastic bag stuffed into a body cavity, another bag of marijuana and two prescription pill bottles, according to the affidavit.

In all, court documents state, officers found eight baggies that tested positive for 25 grams of methamphetamine, 28 grams of cocaine, another bag with 11 grams of methamphetamine, a bag with 63 pills of a controlled substance and two other bags with 103 pills of a controlled substance.

Police said Williams admitted to having stuffed a bag into her body cavity.

McWilliams has a pending case with charges filed on Feb. 28 for dealing in a controlled substance. A hearing in that case is scheduled for June 20.

In another case, pending charges were filed Feb. 17 against Williams for possession of methamphetamine, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. A hearing is set for July 26.

