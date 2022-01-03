Alexandria Police Department seeks man missing since June 2021

Melissa Gregory, Alexandria Town Talk
The Alexandria Police Department is asking for help finding a man last seen in Alexandria months ago.

Nickolas Merritt Jones, 26, last was seen on Father's Day 2021, June 20, when he was dropped off at the Greyhound bus station on East Texas Avenue, according to a release.

Nickolas Merritt Jones
Jones was heading to New Orleans, it reads. He is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about Jones is asked to call the department at 318-449-5099.

