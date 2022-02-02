Alexandria psychiatric nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking

An Alexandria psychiatric nurse practitioner has been accused of exchanging cash and drugs so he could be provided with "females for sexual purposes," according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Mark Damian Declouet Jr., 40, was arrested by Rapides Area Drug Enforcement unit agents on charges of human trafficking, criminal conspiracy, possession of meth, possession of fentanyl, possession of a controlled dangerous substance III, possession of drug paraphernalia and conspiracy to distribute CDS III.

Agents received complaints about Declouet in November 2021, and they believe there are more victims they don't know about yet. Officials are urging any potential victims to call 318-473-6700 or 445-0357.

Bail has not been set on all charges, according to online jail records. Declouet remains in the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 in downtown Alexandria.

This story will be updated.

