Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Announces Pricing Of Upsized Public Offering Of 6,000,000 Shares Of Common Stock

PASADENA, Calif., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ("Alexandria" or the "Company") (NYSE: ARE) today announced the pricing of its upsized public offering of 6,000,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a price of $160.50 per share in connection with the forward sale agreements described below. The Company also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 900,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about July 9, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

Citigroup, BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Mizuho Securities, Scotiabank, SMBC Nikko, Baird, BTIG, Evercore ISI, BBVA, BNP PARIBAS, Fifth Third Securities, PNC Capital Markets LLC, RBC Capital Markets, Regions Securities LLC, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, TD Securities, JMP Securities LLC and Ramirez & Co., Inc. are acting as co-managers for the offering.

The Company has entered into forward sale agreements with Citibank, N.A., Bank of America, N.A., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. (the "forward purchasers") with respect to 6,000,000 shares of its common stock (and expects to enter into forward sale agreements with respect to an aggregate of 6,900,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). In connection with the forward sale agreements, the forward purchasers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of the common stock that will be delivered in this offering (or an aggregate of 6,900,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Subject to its right to elect cash or net share settlement, which right is subject to certain conditions, the Company intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of such forward sale agreements on one or more dates specified by the Company occurring no later than January 6, 2022, an aggregate of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock (or an aggregate of 6,900,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to the forward purchasers in exchange for cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward sale price, which will be the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions, and will be subject to certain adjustments as provided in the forward sale agreements.

The Company will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by the forward purchasers or their affiliates in the offering. The Company expects to use the net proceeds, if any, it receives upon the future settlement of the forward sale agreements to fund pending and recently completed acquisitions, and the construction of highly-leased development projects, with remaining proceeds, if any, to be used for general working capital and other corporate purposes, which may include the reduction of the outstanding balance, if any, on the Company's $2.2 billion unsecured senior line of credit, the outstanding balance, if any, on the Company's new $750.0 million unsecured senior line of credit, and the outstanding indebtedness, if any, under the Company's commercial paper program. Selling common stock through the forward sale agreements enables the Company to set the price of such shares upon the pricing of the offering (subject to certain adjustments) while delaying the issuance of such shares and the receipt of the net proceeds by the Company until the expected funding is required.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this offering, when available, may be obtained by contacting: Citigroup, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 800-831-9146 or email at prospectus@citi.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, Attn: Prospectus Department, at 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, or email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, at 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, or by telephone at 866-471-2526, or email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or J.P. Morgan, Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, at 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at 1-866-803-9204.