Alexandria Real Estate Equities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

·1 min read

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) _ Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) on Monday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The Pasadena, California-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $353.6 million, or $2.14 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $2.13 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $51.8 million, or 31 cents per share.

The life science real estate company posted revenue of $670.3 million in the period.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities expects full-year funds from operations to be $8.86 to $9.06 per share.

The company's shares have climbed 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $157.38, a decline of 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ARE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ARE

