Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Gives Every Indication Of Being Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $175.65 per share and the market cap of $24 billion, Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock is estimated to be fairly valued. GF Value for Alexandria Real Estate Equities is shown in the chart below.


Because Alexandria Real Estate Equities is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 6.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 8.35% annually over the next three to five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.07, which which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The overall financial strength of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is poor. This is the debt and cash of Alexandria Real Estate Equities over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $1.9 billion and earnings of $5.85 a share. Its operating margin is 27.79%, which ranks worse than 70% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Alexandria Real Estate Equities over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is 6.8%, which ranks better than 80% of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 18.6%, which ranks better than 87% of the companies in REITs industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Alexandria Real Estate Equities's return on invested capital is 2.57, and its cost of capital is 4.96. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alexandria Real Estate Equities is shown below:

In short, the stock of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE, 30-year Financials) is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 87% of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

