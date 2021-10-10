Do Alexandria Real Estate Equities's (NYSE:ARE) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, Alexandria Real Estate Equities's EPS has grown 28% each year, compound, over three years. If the company can sustain that sort of growth, we'd expect shareholders to come away winners.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. The good news is that Alexandria Real Estate Equities is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.6 percentage points to 29%, over the last year. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in my book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Alexandria Real Estate Equities Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$29b company like Alexandria Real Estate Equities. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$298m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. For companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, like Alexandria Real Estate Equities, the median CEO pay is around US$11m.

The Alexandria Real Estate Equities CEO received US$8.0m in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Should You Add Alexandria Real Estate Equities To Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, Alexandria Real Estate Equities's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. If you need more convincing beyond that EPS growth rate, don't forget about the reasonable remuneration and the high insider ownership. Each to their own, but I think all this makes Alexandria Real Estate Equities look rather interesting indeed. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Alexandria Real Estate Equities (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

