Alexandria reviewing reinstatement of fired police officer as excessive force case ends

The federal lawsuit filed by an Alexandria man accusing a police officer of excessive force has been settled out of court, days before the officer was reinstated to the department.

The Lafayette attorney for Daquarious Dashawn Brown, Brett L. Grayson, filed a letter on Sept. 6 that notified U.S. District Judge David C. Joseph that the lawsuit had been “settled in its entirety.”

Grayson requested an order of dismissal from Joseph, which he issued the same day. The order dismissed the case, but allows it to be reopened if a settlement isn’t finished within those 60 days.

On Monday, Grayson said he had no comment since he did not yet have any documents related to the settlement.

Brown, 22, filed the lawsuit about a year after his March 19, 2019, arrest by the Alexandria Police Department. He had led four officers on a vehicle and foot chase after the officers, dressed in plain clothes, tried to question him and two other men as they sought a burglary suspect.

Brown alleged in the lawsuit that not one of the officers identified themselves when one opened a door to the sport-utility vehicle in which he and the others sat. He accused Lt. Kenneth Rachal of excessive force, of hitting him on his head and body with his pistol, kicking him and choking him by grabbing the hood of his jacket and pulling him off the ground after he had surrendered following a foot chase.

Rachal was fired by the department after Brown filed his lawsuit, although no reason was given. The city only said it was a personnel matter.

Last week, on Sept. 14, Rachal was reinstated by a unanimous vote of the Alexandria Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board. According to KALB, testimony during his reinstatement hearing showed Rachal had been fired because of a verbal altercation with a subordinate.

It’s the second time Rachal has been reinstated after being fired from the department. He was first fired in December 2007, after he pulled a woman from her car months earlier, shocked and later tackled her by throwing a forearm across her throat.

Police had been seeking the woman's husband.

He was reinstated the following year on a 3-2 vote of the Alexandria Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board.

Jim Smilie, city of Alexandria spokesperson, said Monday that Rachal’s latest reinstatement is being reviewed “and no decision has been made as to whether the board’s decision will be appealed.”

Brown’s lawsuit named the four officers, then-Chief Jerrod King and the city as defendants, although three officers and King later were released from it. Some claims against the city also were dismissed. A trial was to have been held in December.

Joseph had ruled in late July that Rachal was not entitled to qualified immunity, which shields police and other public officials from liability in civil lawsuits.

While Joseph wrote that Brown never sought any medical treatment and there were “serious doubts” about those injuries, he noted precedent already had been set in another federal court that “all but eliminates” injury requirements when considering summary judgments in these cases.

He wrote that a jury reasonably could find Rachal had hit Brown while he was not resisting.

“Such a use of force would be excessive and unreasonable,” Joseph wrote.

