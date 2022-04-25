Alexandria shooting kills 17 year-old girl

More: No deal announced for woman facing May 23 trial in 2020 fire death

More: 2 killed in separate Alexandria shootings on Easter Sunday

A Sunday night shooting in Alexandria claimed the life of one 17-year-old girl. The shooting took place on Monroe St. around 9:30 p.m.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving reports of someone being shot. While searching the area, officers were told there was a 17-year-old who had been shot and was being treated at the hospital. She was pronounced dead from the wounds later that night.

The girl was struck while inside a home by bullets being fired from the street. Police found multiple bullet holes in the home.

The investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6460, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: A Sunday night shooting on Monroe Street in Alexandria killed a 17-year-old girl.