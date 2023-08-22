Alexandria teacher presents COVID paper at English castle

Aug. 22—ALEXANDRIA — Devon Lejman, a 10th grade English teacher at Alexandria-Monroe Jr./Sr. High School, recently took a trip to a castle in England to share her experiences as an educator during the COVID pandemic.

Lejman and her former English education professor at Ball State University, Jeff Spanke, presented a paper Aug. 9 during the Castle Conference at Herstmonceux Castle in East Sussex.

In the academic paper, the two combined insights gained from a inspirational book they read and their experiences as educators.

Lejman said she was one of just a few K-12 teachers there; most of the others were college professors.

"I felt a real sense of belonging in education, which is such an important thing," she said. "Even though I wasn't surrounded by classroom teachers like myself, I was surrounded by people who care deeply about education and want to improve it."

Lejman's teaching career began in 2020 at Anderson High School when the pandemic was at its height. She remembers arriving to an empty classroom.

The lack of in-person connection and overall uncertainty left Lejman feeling "lost."

"When you don't have those students, you can't make those connections in the same way," she said. "You're not building relationships with kids, which is one of my favorite things about teaching."

The experience was so deflating that Lejman almost quit teaching. However, something happened that changed everything — she and Spanke read the book "Praying with Jane Eyre," which sparked their research.

Lejman also credits the book for helping reignite her passion and desire for education. Lejman returned to Alexandria the week after her trip to England and found a room of students excited to hear about her trip.

Looking back, she said, she's glad she stayed in the education profession.

