Alexandria teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 drive-by killing of ASH student

A collage of photos shows Christopher Celestine Jr., who was killed at age 17 in a drive-by shooting in Alexandria.

A 17-year-old Alexandria boy was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the March 2022 murder of an innocent bystander, a crime that happened when the teen was just 15.

Christopher Celestine Jr. was shot once during a drive-by shooting on an Alexandria street March 19, 2022, but he wasn't the target. The Alexandria Senior High School student, who was 17, didn't deserve to die that night, his mother said earlier this year before 26-year-old Eric Duane Macon Jr. also was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Macon pleaded guilty to manslaughter in April and was sentenced in August. The teen pleaded guilty to the same charge on Monday before being sentenced by 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard.

Both had been indicted on that charge in June 2022.

A paintball war between two groups of teens began the sequence of events leading to Celestine's death, according to court records. A girl who was upset that a window in her mother's car was shattered called another friend to tell him what happened.

That friend was listening to the girl on speakerphone while riding with others in a car. When she mentioned who she was with at the moment, the occupants of the car heard the name of someone they didn't like.

But that person wasn't Celestine, according to the documents.

The girl was told to hide behind a vehicle in a separate phone call. Just before shots were fired, she warned the others with her to hide.

A witness later told investigators it appeared as if Celestine was trying to protect the girl as shots were fired.

Macon drove three teens, who allegedly fired the shots that night, but he and the 15-year-old were the only two indicted.

