Alexandria wife alleges deputies falsely arrested husband

Dec. 17—ALEXANDRIA — The wife of a man detained in the Madison County Jail on suspicion of animal cruelty and battery on a child insists the entire incident amounts to a false arrest.

Nancy Baker said she was there Monday when the Alexandria Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Department surrounded the home she shares with her husband, Joey Dean Baker, on what started as an animal cruelty call. She said that nearly everything in the probable cause affidavit is false.

"They came out here to make an arrest, and that is what they did," she said. "There was an attitude problem from the get-go."

Joey Baker, 55, remained in jail Thursday on Level 5 felony charges of battery on a person less than 14 years old and neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injuries and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal.

Nancy Baker said it's unlikely he will be able to make the $10,000 full cash bond, meaning he likely will remain in custody at least until a trial or plea agreement is reached.

Law enforcement was called to the home by a neighbor who reported gunshots and pointed law enforcement toward the Bakers, saying one of their two dogs, a black Labrador retriever, had been shot by a BB gun.

"Both of us are felons, and we can't be in possession of a weapon, even though a BB gun does not fall underneath that law," Nancy Baker said. She was convicted about six years ago in Putnam County on methamphetamine possession charges.

However, Nancy would not reveal the nature or location of Joey Baker's charges. No prior convictions for him could be found in Indiana.

The Bakers moved to Alexandria from South Carolina in February to take advantage of the lower cost of living, Nancy Baker said.

Regarding the incident this week, police never returned with a warrant for a search and never found a BB gun during the initial visit, Nancy Baker said. The injury to the rear left leg of the Labrador, which was taken to the Anderson Animal Shelter for housing and medical treatment, actually happened a couple of days earlier, she said.

"My husband did not do that to our dog. Our pit bull did that to our dog because they were wrestling," Nancy Baker said.

Police also claimed in the affidavit that Joey Baker was holding the couple's 2-year-old daughter and threw her onto the floor with an audible thud. Nancy Baker said she witnessed the entire incident, and that never happened.

"I was sitting on the front porch when this supposedly happened. There was no loud thud," she said. "She was not screaming. She was not crying."

Also, while the Department of Child Services was called to the scene, it was Nancy Baker who transported the couple's daughter to a hospital in Anderson where the child was released back to her mother. The child remains at home with her mother.

Even so, there now is an order of protection that prevents Joey Baker from being near his daughter. That would provide a hardship should he be released from jail, Nancy Baker said.

"He would never, ever hurt this child."

Sheriff Scott Mellinger said the actions taken by his deputies were based not only on events as they unfolded Monday.

"Two neighbors gave statements regarding the dog being thrown to the ground on prior dates," he said. "The dog on the day we were there was chained to a post and was forced to walk, sit, lay in its own feces."

The reported use of a BB gun also never was a factor in the arrest, Mellinger said.

According to the sheriff, two law enforcement officers witnessed the dropping of the toddler.

"One of our deputies and at least one other officer witnessed the toddler being dropped to the ground with no attempt to buffer possible injury," Mellinger said.

The Herald Bulletin asked for the disciplinary records of deputies involved in the incident, but Mellinger said such records would not be released without a formal public records request, which can take days, weeks or months to fulfill.

