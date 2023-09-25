Alexandria woman accused of smuggling cellphone to prisoner, fired

A Rapides Parish Sheriff's correctional deputy was arrested and fired over her alleged relationship with an inmate and bringing him a cellphone, according to a release.

Krystal Morris Peters, 34, was arrested Thursday on warrants that had been secured for her after the cellphone was found inside the Rapides Parish Detention Center #3 in Alexandria, reads a news release.

Peters allegedly brought the cellphone into the facility off Coliseum Boulevard and gave it to Kenneth Pattum, 33. Pattum is a Jennings resident serving time for being a principal to second-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office.

As investigators began looking into the incident, they found "evidence that Peters had allegedly engaged in a sexual relationship with Pattum," it reads.

Peters, an Alexandria resident, was booked into Detention Center #1 in downtown Alexandria on charges of bringing contraband into a penal institution, malfeasance in office by sexual conduct and criminal conspiracy. She spent less than an hour in jail before being released on a $1,500 bond.

Pattum was arrested on charges of possession of contraband in a penal institution and criminal conspiracy. He remains in Detention Center #3 serving time on his conviction.

An investigation is continuing.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Rapides deputy accused of giving cellphone to inmate, having affair