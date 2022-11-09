Alexandria woman charged with possession of child pornography

Nov. 9—ANDERSON — An Alexandria woman has been arrested on five counts of felony possession of child pornography.

Jennifer Rose Jaqua, 44, was arrested Monday following an investigation by the Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force.

The probable cause affidavit filed by Detective Corey Miller with the Fishers Police Department stated the investigation started on May 20 when he was contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on information supplied by Google.

Miller said he found multiple files of suspected child exploitative material and learned that Jaqua was the owner of the account.

The court document states three files were uploaded containing nude photographs of female children between the ages of 8 and 14.

The investigation also found 12 additional images of child pornography.

Officers served a search warrant on Sept. 8 where Jaqua resided with a family member.

Once officers confirmed Jaqua's Gmail account her phone was seized.

"It was immediately noticed that Jennifer's (Jaqua) phone had been factory reset," the court papers continue.

She admitted to resetting the phone when the police arrived because she "doesn't trust the police".

While in jail, Jaqua made a telephone call to an inmate at the Madison County Jail that was recorded on Sept. 9 in which she mentioned a SanDisk that contained the images of the children.

Jaqua said during a second call that she thought the images were deleted.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.