Alexandria woman charged with sexual battery on two minor boys

Dec. 21—ANDERSON — An Alexandria woman has been arrested and charged on sexual battery and child solicitation charges involving two boys under the age of 16.

Jennifer Mae Clanin, 48, was arrested Monday by Alexandria police on Level 6 felony charges of child solicitation, sexual battery and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

According to the probable cause affidavit, on Nov. 15 Clanin picked up several minors from school and at the time was drinking an alcoholic beverage.

She is alleged to have at several times attempted to fondle the two boys and asked if they wanted to have sex with her.

Clanin is alleged to have flashed one of the boys while nude and also straddled one of the boys and began kissing him.

The boys eventually locked themselves in bathrooms at the residence to stay away from Clanin.

She also provided the minors with Delta Gummies (THC Gummies) and with alcohol.

During Kids Talk interviews, the minors said that Clanin would allow them to have sex with girls at the residence.

When questioned by police, Clanin gave conflicting accounts of what took place on Nov. 15 and admitted to supplying alcohol and Delta 8 Gummies to the minors.

Clanin at first attempted to blame the 16-year-old for what took place.

She admitted to sitting on the lap of one of the boys and stated she was so intoxicated she couldn't remember how many times she fondled the boy.

Clanin admitted to sending explicit text messages stating, "I was teasing trying to have some fun."

She also told officers that if the minors made the allegations they must be true.

