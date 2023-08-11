Alexandria woman pleads guilty to dealing drugs in '22 death

Aug. 11—ANDERSON — An Alexandria woman has entered a guilty plea to a charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death.

Amber Short, 39, was arrested last February by Alexandria police in connection with the November 2022 death of Cody Spaulding.

Short entered the guilty plea Tuesday in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.

Her trial date was set for Monday.

Judge David Happe has not set a sentencing date.

The charge, if Short is convicted, carries a possible prison sentence of 20 to 40 years.

Her attorney, Bryan Williams, said Short agreed to a plea agreement with the state.

According to a probable cause affidavit filed by Officer Jeremy Rasmussen, Spaulding was found unconscious on the bathroom floor of the house he shared with his mother in the 100 block of East Monroe Street.

His mother told investigators that Spaulding made a telephone call to an unknown woman to purchase drugs.

Spaulding met with the woman at the residence and told his mother he thought the drugs were fake.

Sometime during the night Spaulding's mother found him in a kneeling position in the bathroom but could not rouse him. After returning to bed, his mother found him several hours later in the same position and called for help.

Rasmussen took into his possession Spaulding's cellphone and found a Facebook Messenger threat to Short.

In the social media messages, Short and Spaulding agreed on a price and the amount of "roxies" that were being purchased.

After her arrest, Short said she knew Spaulding and had "no intention of harming Cody" and didn't know he died for several months.

Short acknowledged to Assistant Chief Brian Holtzleiter that she knew "roxies" could contain fentanyl.

"Roxies" is a slang term for Roxicodone, a brand name for the prescription opioid oxycodone.

During the interview, Short said the pills looked real and would never give anyone something that was fake.

