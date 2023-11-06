Alexandria woman sentenced to 70 years

Nov. 6—ANDERSON — An Alexandria woman has been sentenced to 70 years for supplying drugs earlier this year that resulted in two overdose deaths.

Madison Circuit Court Division 6 Judge Mark Dudley sentenced Arielle Roxanne Johnson, 37, Friday to a total of 70 years with 40 years to be served and 30 to be suspended.

Johnson last month entered pleas of guilty to two counts of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and one count of conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug.

Through a plea agreement Johnson was to be sentenced to a maximum 40-year sentence.

The state's case was presented by deputy prosecutor Jesse Miller.

"Fentanyl is an epidemic across the country and Madison County is no exception," Andrew Hanna, chief deputy prosecutor, said. "Our office is committed to holding drug dealers accountable for their actions and this senseless loss of life."

According to the probable cause affidavit, Anderson police were dispatched on March 18 to the 2300 block of East 40th Street where they learned Cody Pidcock was deceased.

On April 4 police were dispatched to the 1900 block of Noble Street where they discovered Jennifer Ost was dead.

During the investigation, police also learned that a third person overdosed but survived and identified Johnson as the person from whom the drugs was purchased.

When interviewed by police Johnson admitted to traveling to Dayton, Ohio, to purchase heroin and fentanyl.

She admitted to supplying the drugs to both Pidock and Ost.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.