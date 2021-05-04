- By GF Value





The stock of Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $2.94 per share and the market cap of $419.5 million, Alexco Resource stock appears to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Alexco Resource is shown in the chart below.





Alexco Resource Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Alexco Resource is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Alexco Resource has a cash-to-debt ratio of 3.27, which is in the middle range of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The overall financial strength of Alexco Resource is 6 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Alexco Resource is fair. This is the debt and cash of Alexco Resource over the past years:

Alexco Resource Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Alexco Resource has been profitable 2 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $2.1 million and loss of $0.179 a share. Its operating margin is -682.48%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. Overall, the profitability of Alexco Resource is ranked 1 out of 10, which indicates poor profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Alexco Resource over the past years:

Alexco Resource Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Alexco Resource is -41.3%, which ranks worse than 88% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is -77.8%, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Alexco Resource's return on invested capital is -12.52, and its cost of capital is 7.21. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Alexco Resource is shown below:

Alexco Resource Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

In conclusion, The stock of Alexco Resource (AMEX:AXU, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is poor. Its growth ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Metals & Mining industry. To learn more about Alexco Resource stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

