Alexei Navalny death – latest: Russian opposition leader and Putin critic dies in prison, say authorities

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, the Siberian prison service where he had been serving his sentence said on Friday.

In a statement published on its website, the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District said that Navalny “felt unwell” after a walk on Friday, and “almost immediately lost consciousness”.

It said that medical staff had been called, but that they were unable to resuscitate Navalny. It said the reason of death was being established.

Navalny has been serving a 19-year sentence on charges of extremism, widely viewed as trumped up to silence him.

The anti-corruption activist, had become the leading figurehead for the opposition against Vladimir Putin in Russia, organising anti-Kremlin protests and serving several stints in jail.

The fierce Putin critic first came to prominence as blogger in 2010, publishing investigations into corruption in Russia, with his videos garnering millions of views online.

This campaign against corporate corruption saw Navalny turn his criticism also directly to the government and Mr Putin’s ruling political party – calling them “crooks and thieves”.

Key Points

Full report: Alexei Navalny has died in jail, Russian prison service says

EU holds Vladimir Putin ‘solely responsible’, says Charles Michel

How did Kremlin punish Navalny for challenging corruption?

Kremlin claims to have ‘no information’ on cause of death

Navalny’s team has no confirmation of his death

‘We have no reason to believe Kremlin propaganda,’ says Navalny’s chief of staff

12:29 , Andy Gregory

Responding to the Russian authorities’ announcement that Alexei Navalny has died in prison, the Kremlin critic’s chief of staff said: “We have no reason to believe state propaganda.

“If this is true, then it is not ‘Navalny died’, but ‘Putin killed Navalny’ and only that.

“But I don't trust them one penny.”

And his spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said: “We don't have any confirmation of this yet. Alexei’s lawyer is now flying to Kharp. As soon as we have any information, we will report it.”

Putin responsible if Navalny dead, says exiled Russian businessman

12:21 , Andy Gregory

Exiled Russian businessman and Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky has said that Vladimir Putin is responsible if Alexei Navalny is dead.

Video report: Putin critic Alexei Navalny dies in Russian jail

12:16 , Andy Gregory

Alexei Navalny cause of death: Kremlin claims to have ‘no information’

12:14 , Andy Gregory

The Kremlin has said it has no information about Alexei Navalny’s cause of death, but said that Russian president Vladimir Putin was aware.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s penitentiary service was making all checks regarding Mr Navalny, but that he had no additional information.

Russia’s prison agency said Mr Navalny had died in prison aged 47. The federal prison service said in a statement that Mr Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and lost consciousness. An ambulance arrived to try to rehabilitate him, but he died.

There was no immediate confirmation of Mr Navalny’s death from his team.

My colleague Athena Stavrou has more in this breaking story, which you can refresh for updates:

Navalny ‘brutally murdered’ by the Kremlin, says Latvian president

12:11 , Andy Gregory

Alexei Navalny was “brutally murdered by the Kremlin”, Latvian president Edgars Rinkevics has said.

“Whatever your thoughts about Alexei Navalny as the politician, he was just brutally murdered by the Kremlin. That’s a fact and that is something one should know about the true nature of Russia’s current regime. My condolences to the family and friends,” he wrote on X/Twitter.

EU holds Putin ‘solely responsible’ for Navalny’s death, says Michel

12:08 , Andy Gregory

The EU holds Vladimir Putin’s regime “solely responsible” for Alexei Navalny’s death, European Council president Charles Michel has said.

Alexei @navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice.



The EU holds the Russian regime for sole responsible for this tragic death.



I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around… — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 16, 2024

How was Navalny punished for speaking out against Kremlin?

12:05 , Chris Stevenson, Kim Sengupta

Alexei Navalny foresaw the inevitable retribution he would face for speaking out about corruption in Vladimir Putin’s Russia, saying: “I am in the very blackest part of the black list.”

Over the years, Mr Navalny faced physical attacks, repeated arrests, investigations, and criminal proceedings. The assassination attempt, via Novichok poisoning in Russia resulted in him being evacuated to Germany in a coma for life-saving treatment.

His family and lawyers have previously said he had been suffering from an acute, undiagnosed, stomach illness while in prison. That, and general deprivation, has led to alarming weight loss and fainting spells.

He had returned to Russia following the poisoning despite warnings from allies and friends that it would be highly dangerous. He was arrested at the airport, put before a court, and sentenced to two and half years of a former suspended jail term for alleged fraud.

This was just a holding move by the government prosecutors. In August 2022 he was sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of spending public donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation on “extremism and personal needs”. In August this year, he was sentenced to a further 19 years of a raft of “extremism” charges. There were further charges, this time of “vandalism”, due.

Navalny ‘a man of great courage’, says former FT editor

12:01 , Andy Gregory

A former editor of the Financial Times has hailed Alexei Navalny as a man of great courage.

Alexei Navalny RIP. He was a man of great courage who dared to defy Putin. I saw it first hand in Moscow in 2017 when FT interviewed him in a shopping mall - under surveillance. Another independent voice snuffed out in Russia - one week after the Ticker Carlson “interview” — Lionel Barber (@lionelbarber) February 16, 2024

Putin ‘a coward’, says former US ambassador to Russia

11:58 , Andy Gregory

A former US ambassador to Russia has called Vladimir Putin a “cowardly b******” in response to reports of Alexei Navalny’s death.

Putin is a cowardly bastard. https://t.co/UZYvMa4mtJ — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 16, 2024

Clip shows Navalny joking in last public appearance before death in prison

11:55 , Andy Gregory

Conservative Party chair laments death of ‘fiercest advocate for Russian democracy'

11:55 , Andy Gregory

Tory party chair Richard Holden has described Alexei Navalny’s death as a tragedy.

“As the fiercest advocate for Russian democracy, Alexei Navalny demonstrated incredibly courage. My thoughts are with his wife and the people of Russia, for whom this is a huge tragedy,” he wrote on X.

Navalny embarrassed Putin over palace investigation

11:53 , Andy Gregory

As his support grew, Alexei Navalny did not hesitate to aim at the top, accusing Vladimir Putin of running a system of “feudal patronage” with fabulous rewards.

A documentary he presented – Putin’s Palace: The Story of the World’s Biggest Bribe – investigated the building of a £1.35bn luxury mansion, allegedly for the president, in the Krasnodar region. The Kremlin denied the claim but the video racked up more than 110 million views internationally.

Mr Navalny also pointed to the activities of the security apparatus and the plight of Russians pushing back against the state. “We have grown accustomed to injustice in Russia, people are constantly being arrested unlawfully,” he said. He also foresaw the inevitable retribution he would face: “I am in the very blackest part of the black list.”

(AP)

Navalny had urged Russians to take action over Kremlin corruption

11:52 , Andy Gregory

Alexei Navalny came to fame and became a target for the Kremlin after accusing Vladimir Putin and the hierarchy around him of corruption and abuse. The president, he said, is a “madman” and his ruling party “crooks and thieves.”

Mr Navalny urged people not to simply complain about the malaise in Russia but to take action: “Everyone says corruption is everywhere but for me, it seems strange to say that and then not try to put the people guilty of corruption away.”

In 2013, he stood to be Moscow’s mayor, managing to win 27 per cent of the vote despite scepticism of the election’s legitimacy.

11:46 , Andy Gregory

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny is dead, the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence has said.

Navalny, 47, was Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most visible and prominent critic. He had recently been moved to a jail near the Arctic Circle where he was serving almost two decades on charges that supporters and much of the international community believed were trumped up in order to silence him.

11:42 , Andy Gregory

We’ll be using this blog to provide live updates on developments following the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.