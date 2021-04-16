Alexei Navalny says prison authorities threatened to force-feed him because his health has declined so much

Sinéad Baker
·2 min read
Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally in Moscow
Alexei Navalny. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

  • Alexei Navalny said prison authorities threatened to force-feed him during his hunger strike.

  • He said a colonel "described the delights" of force-feeding him, including with a straitjacket.

  • Navalny said in March he was going on hunger strike after being denied medical help jail.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has said that authorities in his prison threatened to force-feed him because his health was declining so much amid his hunger strike.

A post on his Instagram page on Friday said that a female colonel stood over him and said a blood test showed his health was in danger, and that she said officials would force-feed him if his strike continues.

He said she "described the delights" of force-feeding him, including with a straitjacket.

He said that he refused through tears.

Navalny said in March that he was going on hunger strike after he was denied medical help in a Russian jail.

His post on Friday said: "I protest not only for myself, but also for hundreds of thousands of those who have no rights. Only they also do not have an Instagram."

Earlier this month Navalny said that prison guards were trying to tempt him out of the hunger strike by frying chicken in front of him. His lawyer also said that the opposition leader was losing sensation in his hands and legs.

Navalny is currently serving a 2 1/2 prison sentence after he was found guilty of missing parole meetings. His lawyer said he missed them because he was in Germany recovering from being poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny has accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of ordering the hit on his life.

