Alexei Navalny says he risks solitary confinement over numerous reprimands in Russian penal colony

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nataliya Vasilyeva
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alexei Navalny&#39;s team for the first time since he was jailed published the photo of his prison ID - Alexei Navalny/Social Media
Alexei Navalny's team for the first time since he was jailed published the photo of his prison ID - Alexei Navalny/Social Media

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, says he could be sent to solitary confinement over numerous reprimands for minor infractions, such as getting out of bed early.

Mr Navalny, a fierce critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin, has been in custody since he returned to Russia in January after being attacked with a deadly nerve agent in August 2020.

He was sentenced to nearly three years in prison last month for failing to see his probation officer while undergoing treatment in Germany, where he had been airlifted after falling into a coma in Siberia. Mr Navalny has accused the Kremlin of being behind the attack, which it denies.

Mr Navalny said in an Instagram post uploaded by his team on Monday that he risks being put in solitary confinement as a punishment after he was given six reprimands in the prison colony in the past two weeks.

Rights activists and former prisoners have described the IK-2 colony about 120 kilometres east of Moscow as “one of the worst” prisons in Russia where inmates are constantly monitored and punished for the most minor perceived infractions.

Mr Navalny said that he had received reprimands for something as insignificant as getting up ten minutes before the wake-up call and refusing to watch a video lecture, calling it “idiotic.”

He also said that he once refused to go out for morning exercises, telling the guard: “Let’s grab some coffee instead.”

“I’m waiting to receive a reprimand for something like ‘He smiled too much during the official suffering time,” he wrote.

Two reprimands are enough to send an inmate to a solitary confinement cell, which are small with no facilities, and are “close to torture,” according to Mr Navalny.

Mr Navalny compared the prison panel which issues the reprimands to the dressing-down he used to receive when he was in school in the final years of the Soviet Union.

“Navalny, don’t argue with the history teacher, he knows better. Those who argue too much end up badly and wind up in jail sooner or later,” he wrote. “I have to say they were right!”

Navalny profile
Navalny profile

Mr Navalny’s allies last week raised the alarm about his deteriorating health after revealing that he had been complaining about severe back pain and losing sensation in one of his legs while being denied medical assistance. Mr Navalny filed an official complaint, claiming prison authorities of wilfully denying him medical help to “damage” him.

The politician’s family has petitioned authorities to let a civilian doctor examine him in prison. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on Monday that it was not up to the Kremlin to handle matters related to the welfare of prisoners.

Recommended Stories

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny asks for painkiller injections: public commission

    Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny asked for help from a public commission to get access to painkiller injections for severe pain in his leg, the head of the commission said in a statement published on late on Saturday. The 44-year old opposition politician has said in a statement that his request for treatment by a civilian doctor had been rejected and that he was being woken up by a guard every hour during the night in a deliberate attempt to undermine his health. Members of a local Public Monitoring Commission, a semi-official body with access to Russian prisons, visited Navalny in his penal colony 100 km (60 miles) east of Moscow on Friday.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny says he is at risk of solitary confinement

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said he could be locked up in solitary confinement after being accused of numerous minor infractions, and posted the first picture on Monday of himself from prison, a grainy image showing his head had been shaven. The fate of Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critics, is in focus after he said on Thursday that being woken up by a guard every hour during the night amounted to torture and that his appeal for treatment for acute back and leg pain had been ignored. More than 20 medical professionals on Sunday published an open letter demanding the 44-year-old opposition politician get proper care.

  • EasyJet cabin crew boss's death may have been 'criminal' not accident, family tell inquest

    An EasyJet cabin crew boss's death may have been "criminal" and not an accident, her family have told her inquest as they accused police of "incompetence". At the hearing at Ruthin, North Wales, relatives of Lisa Spriggs, a crew performance manager with the airline, said they did not believe the version of events given by her boyfriend Mark Ashley. Miss Spriggs, who had one of the company's planes named in her memory, died after suffering a head injury at her boyfriend's home in Mancot, Deeside, on Nov 25, 2017 after drinking at a pub. But family solicitor John Hughes told the inquest that the police had accepted too readily that it was a non-suspicious death. Miss Spriggs was described by her aunt Gayle Spiggs as "generous and enjoyed a social life". She said she could also "hold her drink". Mrs Spriggs told the hearing: "We don't believe Mr Ashley 's version of events of that evening." John Gittins, senior coroner for North Wales East and Central, asked Mr Hughes: "Are you suggesting that there is some criminality in this?" Mr Hughes replied: "Yes, the family is suggesting it...they do not believe a word Mr Ashley has said and that the police investigation is at best incompetent." The boyfriend said he heard a noise and found Miss Spriggs lying at the foot of the stairs shortly after they had returned home in the early hours of the morning from the nearby White Bear pub. He dialled 999 and his brother Ian carried out CPR until paramedics arrived. Miss Spriggs, who lived in Chelsea Court, West Derby, Liverpool, was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital, where she died. Consultant pathologist Dr Mared Owen-Casey gave the cause of death as a fractured skull and alcohol intoxication. Miss Spriggs had 203 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood - the drink-drive limit is 80 - and a therapeutic level of the antidepressant Setraline. Dr Owen-Casey said the combination of drug and alcohol could make one dizzy and drowsy. The inquest heard that blood was found on door handles inside and outside the house in Maxwell Avenue. But crime scene investigator Emma Roberts said she did not examine it or bloody paper towels which were in a bin because the brief she had been given - based on Mr Ashley's 999 call - was that it was a non-suspicious death. Mr Hughes asked : "Do you not think the conclusion of a non-suspicious death was taken too early?" She replied: "That is how it was reported and on that basis I attended." The blood was found to be Mr Ashley's. Forensic scientist Margaret Boyce said the only scenario she was asked to consider by North Wales Police was his explanation that he had cut himself on foil while screwing the top on a bottle of Prosecco. She said that was possible, but added: "I had been asked to consider only one possible scenario but there could be other explanations." CCTV footage was viewed of the couple at the bar of the White Bear, apparently having an argument, and Mr Ashley started walking home 19 seconds ahead of Miss Spriggs. Mr Hughes put it to him that he was angry because she wanted another drink while he wanted to go home. Mr Ashley agreed that he had wanted to go, but added: "I wasn't dragging her out or shouting." Det Sergeant Victoria Matthias, who led the investigation, said the CCTV footage showed that Miss Spriggs was clearly drunk and there was no reason to consider it a suspicious death. Mr Hughes said there were question marks about the timing of the incident as the clock on the CCTV footage was wrong, and the fact that the only people interviewed initially were Mr Ashley, his brother and their mother, who was also in the house at the time. "The only people interviewed were the possible perpetrators," he commented. "Are you still happy with your investigation," he asked. The officer replied: "Yes". Suzanne Sergeant, a friend and EasyJet colleague of Miss Spriggs, said the couple met online about a year previously but about 10 days before her death he accused her of being too possessive and he wanted to spend more time with his friends. Mr Hughes was given 14 days to submit his submissions before the coroner decides on his conclusion.

  • Exclusive: Top military officers from U.S., allies to condemn violence by Myanmar security forces

    The top military officer from the United States and nearly a dozen of his counterparts are set to condemn on Saturday the deadly use of force by Myanmar's security forces and say the country's military has lost credibility with its people. The joint statement, obtained by Reuters ahead of its planned release this weekend, is a rare declaration by the most senior military commanders from countries around the world, including in Asia and Europe. It came after news reports and witnesses said Myanmar security forces killed 114 people on Saturday, including some children, on Armed Forces Day - the bloodiest day of its crackdown on pro-democracy protesters since last month's military coup.

  • Special Report: Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China

    A widening investigation into allegations of high-level corruption on the island of Malta, first levelled by murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, stretches to China and a $400 million investment into Europe by a Chinese state power company, Reuters has found. Caruana Galizia was murdered in October 2017 as she investigated a web of companies that she believed were funneling bribes to Maltese politicians. Now, Reuters and a consortium of journalists have traced two firms involved in that web to relatives of a senior Chinese executive for Accenture, the global consultancy firm.

  • Lebanon could sink like Titanic, parliament speaker says

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Influential parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri said on Monday that Lebanon would sink like the Titanic if it could not form a government. "The whole country is in danger, the whole country is the Titanic," Berri said at the opening of a session of parliament. Lebanon is in the throes of a financial crisis that poses the biggest threat to its stability since the 1975-1990 civil war.

  • 'Time is not on our side' — Biden navigates cyber attacks without a cyber czar

    Turf wars and political battles are keeping open a role that Congress created and is demanding be filled.

  • Thousands flee Myanmar airstrikes, complicating crisis

    Thai soldiers began sending back some of the thousands of people who have fled a series of airstrikes by the military in neighboring Myanmar, people familiar with the matter said Monday. The weekend strikes, which sent ethnic Karen people seeking safety in Thailand, represented another escalation in the violent crackdown by Myanmar’s junta on protests of its Feb. 1 takeover. The violence by the Myanmar military — both on the border and in cities around the country — raised the question of whether the international community would respond more forcefully than it has thus far to a coup that ousted the government led by Aung San Suu Kyi and reversed years of progress toward democracy.

  • Cuomo aides subpoenaed in sexual harassment probe – WSJ

    The New York state attorney general’s office has subpoenaed dozens of officials in New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's administration as part of a probe into sexual harassment accusations, according to a Wall Street Journal report late Friday. Cuomo's aide Melissa DeRosa, whose title is secretary to the governor, was among the officials to receive a subpoena earlier this month, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter. Reuters was unable to confirm the report immediately and Cuomo spokespersons did not immediately respond to request for comments. 63-year-old Cuomo is resisting pressure to resign, following the flurry of accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct and revelations that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. It also comes amid a Washington Post report this week that Cuomo gave family members, including his brother and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo who tested positive for COVID-19 early in the pandemic, special access to state-administered COVID-19 tests in the early days of the pandemic. The Post, which cited three unnamed people with knowledge of the situation, reported that a top state doctor made house calls to some of the governor's family members or close associates, including his brother, to administer the tests. The governor has denied any wrongdoing in regards to the sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, though he has acknowledged it had been a "custom" for him to kiss and hug people when greeting them.He has said he was sorry if his behavior had made "people feel uncomfortable."

  • Egypt orders 8 workers detained after deadly train collision

    Egypt’s chief prosecutor Monday ordered eight rail employees, including two train drivers, to remain in custody for their alleged roles in a deadly crash in the country’s south. Two passenger trains collided Friday in the province of Sohag, about 440 kilometers (270 miles) south of Cairo. General Prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy in a statement revised downward the number killed to 18 and 200 injured, including children.

  • With Khabib in corner, Abubakar Nurmagomedov earns dominant UFC 260 win

    Abubakar Nurmagomedov picked up his first UFC victory against Jared Gooden.

  • A Soviet-era legacy, Lada cars awaken passions for Cubans

    All are descriptions heard about the old Russian-built Lada cars cruising the roads in Cuba, where it is common to see a driver standing next to the raised hood of one pondering what has gone wrong this time. At the end of last year, a handful of owners founded the Lada Cuba Club and in less than four months it has about 140 members who meet for social activities like donating blood, assisting each other when breakdowns happen or just trading quick-fix tricks and parts. “It has always been said that the Lada is the Cuban’s car,” Carlos Rodríguez, a 29-year-old craftsman who heads the club, told The Associated Press.

  • The Tarot Has Some *Excellent* News for You This Week

    Our resident tarot expert Kerry Ward breaks down what’s in the cards for you this week.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Angela Merkel threatens to take control of lockdown from regional leaders in new stand-off

    Angela Merkel is pressing for a hard coronavirus lockdown in a new stand-off with German regional leaders. In a television interview on Sunday night, Mrs Merkel, the German chancellor, threatened to take control of lockdown measures away from Germany’s 16 regional governments. “We have to do more,” Mrs Merkel told Anne Will, one of Germany’s most influential talk show hosts. “If necessary I will invoke the Infection Protection Act to force the state to act. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing for the next two weeks.” Concern is mounting in Germany over rapidly rising infections, although deaths continue to fall. Under Germany’s federal system, it is currently the regions that have the say over lockdown. As chancellor, Mrs Merkel can use emergency laws to take control, but she has so far been reluctant to do so, citing the need for consensus.

  • Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

    Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has fallen further, a poll released on Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just two points behind them ahead of a national election September. With popular frustration growing over Merkel's government's management of the coronavirus pandemic, support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party - together dubbed the ‘Union’ - dropped to 25%, the Kantar poll showed.

  • Massive container ship freed from Suez Canal

    Rescuers fully dislodged the "Ever Given" from the banks of the Suez Canal on Monday, sending the skyscraper-sized container ship on its way after six days of drama that paralyzed the vital shipping route, according to canal authorities.Why it matters: The massive maritime traffic jam wreaked havoc on global trade and resulted in one of the largest ship salvage operations in modern history.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeShippers with containers carrying oil, commodities and consumer goods were forced to reroute around the southern tip of Africa, adding weeks and tens of thousands of dollars of additional costs to their voyages.The Suez blockage was estimated to cost $400 million per hour in delays to goods shipments, according to CNBC.BREAKING: the ship is really moving now and horns are blaring in what sounds like celebration.The stern has swung away from us and it looks like it’s really facing the right way now after hours of being jackknifed across the channel. pic.twitter.com/gTuvqWO5ta— Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) March 29, 2021 Context: The ship, one of the largest in the world, ran aground in the canal on March 22 after getting caught in poor visibility and high winds from a sandstorm. The 220,000-ton and quarter-mile-long ship, operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine, had been heading from China to the Netherlands.Dredgers and tug boats were able to partially refloat the ship early on Monday morning, before fully freeing it from the bank hours later.The big picture: About 30% of global container shipping volumes pass through the canal, which links the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea — a vital connection between European and Asian markets.Maersk, the world's largest container shipping company, said in an advisory on Monday that the six-day blockage has triggered a series of disruptions to global trade that could "take weeks, possibly months, to unravel."The company added that it could take at least six days for its current queue of ships to pass through once the Suez Canal is fully cleared for operations again.Our thought bubble: The trouble in the Suez — like the pandemic — underscores the fragility of a global economy built on just-in-time shipping.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The Ever Given was freed with the help of the Mashhour, a huge dredging ship that moves 70,000 cubic feet of sand an hour

    The Ever Given ship has been freed in the Suez Canal after almost a week of blocking an important global trade route.

  • Urban Meyer recalls being ‘blown away’ by Tom Brady the practice player

    When new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer formally brings Trevor Lawrence aboard as the NFL draft’s top overall pick, chances are the coveted Clemson quarterback will hear the same anecdote Meyer recently shared with veteran NFL scribe Peter King. In his popular Football Morning in America notes column for NBCSports.com, King conveyed Meyer’s anecdote about watching how current Bucs quarterback Tom ...