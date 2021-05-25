Alexei Navalny says Russia opened three new investigations against him

Jailed Kremlin opposition leader Alexei Navalny wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday that he was informed of three new investigations the Russian government opened against him.

Why it matters: The development comes just weeks before Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland, for the first in-person summit.

What they're saying: "I'm becoming a more hardened criminal every day," Navalny joked in the Instagram post. "So don't think I'm only sitting in a cell, drinking tea and doing nothing."

He said Russia's Investigative Committee is examining alleged thefts of donations to his Anti-Corruption Foundation and accusations that he insulted a judge and committed human rights violations.

Context: Navalny was sentenced to prison in February after being found guilty of violating parole while he recovered in Germany from an assassination attempt involving the nerve agent Novichok, which has been attributed to Russian intelligence.

The Biden administration has previously warned that "that there will be consequences" for Russia if Navalny died in prison.

That statement came as Navalny was holding a multi-week hunger strike to protest authorities allegedly denying him medical treatment

U.S. and European Union officials have also demanded Navalny's release.

