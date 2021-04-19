Alexei Navalny taken to hospital as fears for his life grow

Nataliya Vasilyeva
Alexei Navalny has been in prison since January
Alexei Navalny has been in prison since January - VASILY MAXIMOV /AFP

Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, has been transferred to a prison hospital, Russian prison authorities said on Monday, amid growing fears for his life.

Several doctors, including Mr Navalny’s personal physician, who were able to see his latest blood tests warned at the weekend that the politician was in critical condition because of “catastrophically high” potassium levels that might lead to heart failure.

The doctors showed up at the prison where Mr Navalny is being kept on Sunday but were not allowed in.

Mr Navalny’s allies and family - including his mother, wife and teenage daughter - took to social media over the weekend to plead the Kremlin to let a civilian doctor examine him.

Local prison authorities said in a statement on Monday that Mr Navalny’s condition was “satisfactory” and that he had been taken to a hospital ward in another prison.

Mr Navalny’s family and team raised the alarm about his health last month when the Kremlin’s most outspoken critic went on hunger strike to protest the prison administration’s refusal to let him see a civilian doctor following pains in his back and legs.

The prison authorities said on Monday that he has now agreed to take vitamins.

Ivan Zhdanov from Mr Navalny’s team said on Monday that the official statement did nothing to assuage their worst fears.

His transfer to a separate institution “only means that Navalny’s condition has worsened so much that even a torture farm has acknowledged it," he said.

EU figures have been vocal about the issue, with the bloc's foreign ministers releasing a joint statement warning of the risks to Mr Navalny's life on Sunday and meeting to discuss the issue further later on Monday.

"We make the Russian authorities responsible for the health situation of Mr Navalny," Josep Borrell said ahead of a video conference of the EU's 27 foreign ministers.

"Act now, or the blood of Mr Navalny will forever be on your hands," said Manfred Weber, who lead's the European Parliament's biggest grouping, the European People's Party.

Mr Navalny’s allies over the weekend called on his supporters to take to the streets on Wednesday, the day that President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to give his annual state of the nation address, to urge the Kremlin to free the opposition leader.

Mr Navalny, who rose to prominence a decade ago thanks to investigations into official corruption, was arrested upon arrival in Russia in January, four months after he was poisoned in Russia and evacuated to Germany for treatment.

Several independent European laboratories confirmed that he was poisoned with the Novichok nerve agent that was used in the 2018 Salisbury attack on former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter.

While convalescing in Germany, Mr Navalny helped an independent forensic investigative team investigate his own attempted murder, implicating Russian intelligence officers in the near-fatal attack.

The Kremlin has denied any involvement.

