Alexia Echevarria breaks silence on Real Housewives of Miami costars’ sudden split

Alexia Echevarria has had her share of problems, but still has a lot of sympathy for her “Real Housewives of Miami” castmate.

On Wednesday’s episode of Us Weekly’s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast, the former Venue editor said she was shocked by Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s sudden split.

“I don’t think she ever saw that coming,” Echevarria said of Lisa, who did admit she was “blindsided” by her husband filing for divorce after 12 years of marriage.

The plastic surgeon known around town as the “Boob God” also has a new girlfriend, Austrian model Katharina Mazepa.

“My reaction was disbelief and shock because even though everybody sees it coming, maybe like you, as a viewer, looking back at season four, but when you’re in it, it’s very easy to judge on the outside and everybody has an opinion and forms their own opinions, but when you’re in it yourself, it’s very hard to see that,” said Echevarria.

Hochstein filed for divorce last month. It is still unclear who will take ownership of the Star Island megamansion, the site of a historic 1920s architect Walter DeGarmo mansion, or if it will be sold.

But in legal documents first obtained by UK’s The Sun, Lenny Hochstein asks his estranged wife to vacate the $52 million manse, thanks to a prenup, and says he will buy her a new place and take “all steps necessary to comfortably transition the Wife to luxurious accommodations that are comfortable for her and the children.”

The Miami Herald reviewed the Miami-Dade County court documents; a motion to establish separate residences was filed last Friday.

As for Echevarria, life seems to have calmed down since earlier in the season when we saw the TV personality lose her mom to COVID on her wedding day last summer.

The 55 year old Cuba native is happily married to businessman Todd Nepola; the couple tied the knot a few months after the family tragedy in St. Barth’s.

She recently told First Look TV what makes (and keeps) her relevant on the Peacock franchise:

“Being married, being a mom, being a businesswoman,” said the owner of Alexia and Frankie’s Beauty Bar. “Having the certain type of lifestyle that I have. Really just being me. I’m very authentic, I’m very raw. Five seasons later, I’m still here!”