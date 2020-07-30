    Advertisement

    Alexion: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BOSTON (AP) _ Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ALXN) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $1.07 billion, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

    On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had a loss of $4.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.11 per share.

    The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.55 per share.

    The drugmaker posted revenue of $1.44 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.27 billion.

    Alexion expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.65 to $10.95 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.55 billion to $5.6 billion.

    Alexion shares have fallen slightly more than 3% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has stayed nearly flat. The stock has fallen roughly 7% in the last 12 months.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALXN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALXN

