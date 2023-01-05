Alexis Vidler: Everything we know about the Texas teen’s disappearance

Alexis Vidler, 17, has been missing from her home in Celina, Texas, since 2 January (Texas Department of Public Safety)

Alexis Vidler, 17, has been missing from her home in Celina, Texas, since 2 January, according to the town’s police department, which has issued an emergency amber alert inviting the public’s help in finding her.

Ms Vidler was reportedly last seen on the 2000 block of Tapadero Drive in Celina, 40 miles north of Dallas, at 7.19pm on Monday.

The Texas Department of Safety said authorities are seeking a black 2022 Mitsubishi Mirage with a RYT5102 licence plate.

They have not formally identified a suspect but believe Ms Vidler may have been abducted and be in grave or immediate danger, hence the alert.

CBS reports that the Celina Police Department say she may have initially “voluntarily left” the home in which she was staying and that there is no reason to suspect a threat to the wider community.

The department said on Facebook it is collaborating with other local organisations to gather information to ensure Ms Vidler’s safe return.

The missing girl is described in the alert as being 5’5’ (1.65m) tall, weighing 138 pounds (63kgs), with hazel eyes and brown hair.

What clothes she was wearing when she vanished is not currently known.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Celina Police Department at 972-382-2121.